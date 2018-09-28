Gov't to boost financial aid to regions hit by recent disasters

Photo shows areas where massive landslides occurred in Atsuma, Hokkaido, after a powerful earthquake that struck the region on Sept 6.

The Japanese government decided Friday to boost financial aid to areas recently hit by a powerful earthquake and typhoons to help with reconstruction work.

The central government designated damage in Hokkaido and other areas as "extremely severe" and will provide 10 to 20 percent more subsidies to hard-hit municipalities than it usually does for smaller disasters, to assist with the repair of infrastructure such as roads, bridges and agricultural facilities.

More than 100 billion yen is estimated to be required for recovery work from the magnitude 6.7 quake that jolted Japan's northernmost main island on Sept 6 and a trio of strong typhoons -- Soulik, Cimaron and Jebi -- that battered wide areas of central and western Japan in August and September.

"The central and local governments will work together to deal with rehabilitation and reconstruction so that the disaster victims will get back their livelihoods where they can feel at ease as soon as possible," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said in a press conference.

The decision was the second of its kind in this fiscal year following the one for recovery from devastating torrential rains that unleashed landslides and floods in western Japan in July.

The expanded subsidies will cover nine typhoon-affected municipalities in Niigata, Nagano, Osaka, Nara and Wakayama prefectures.

Among the three typhoons, Jebi left 13 people dead and took a toll on western Japan by causing a temporary closure and reduced flights at Kansai International Airport, the main international air gateway into the region.

The Hokkaido quake killed 41 people and triggered a prefecture-wide blackout. The central government will also ease conditions for small and midsize companies in the hardest-hit town of Atsuma as well as neighboring Mukawa and Abira to borrow rebuilding funds.

