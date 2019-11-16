Gov't to conduct anti-terrorism test at Tokyo Station before Olympics

The government is set to conduct an anti-terrorism test later this year at JR Tokyo Station, one of the busiest stations in Japan, as part of preparations for the 2020 Olympics and Paralympics, sources familiar with the matter said Sunday.

Bomb-sniffing dogs and equipment that can detect hazardous materials will be used to conduct security inspections during the test to identify ways to reduce travel disruption during the international sports event, the sources said.

It will be the second of such test, following one in March at Tokyo Metro's Kasumigaseki Station, which was attacked by the AUM Shinrikyo cult with nerve gas in 1995.

Approximately 450,000 passengers each day use Tokyo Station, which serves both metropolitan and bullet trains.

The government hopes the test will help it to identify potential problems and improve security measures, but railway companies have expressed concern that such inspections could delay commuters.

In the March test in Kasumigaseki, officials used body scanners to detect mock hazardous objects hidden in clothing.

Concern about the safety of public transportation in Japan has grown following a number of violent incidents, including a fatal knife attack on a bullet train in June last year.

