Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Gov't to conduct anti-terrorism test at Tokyo Station before Olympics

0 Comments
TOKYO

The government is set to conduct an anti-terrorism test later this year at JR Tokyo Station, one of the busiest stations in Japan, as part of preparations for the 2020 Olympics and Paralympics, sources familiar with the matter said Sunday.

Bomb-sniffing dogs and equipment that can detect hazardous materials will be used to conduct security inspections during the test to identify ways to reduce travel disruption during the international sports event, the sources said.

It will be the second of such test, following one in March at Tokyo Metro's Kasumigaseki Station, which was attacked by the AUM Shinrikyo cult with nerve gas in 1995.

Approximately 450,000 passengers each day use Tokyo Station, which serves both metropolitan and bullet trains.

The government hopes the test will help it to identify potential problems and improve security measures, but railway companies have expressed concern that such inspections could delay commuters.

In the March test in Kasumigaseki, officials used body scanners to detect mock hazardous objects hidden in clothing.

Concern about the safety of public transportation in Japan has grown following a number of violent incidents, including a fatal knife attack on a bullet train in June last year.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

Visiting Yokohama? This Online Map Will Help You Explore the Best of the City’s Food Culture

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

5 Hiking Spots Around Tokyo To Catch Stunning Views Of Fall Foliage

Savvy Tokyo

Japan’s Toxic Drinking Culture No One Talks About

GaijinPot Blog

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 39, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #49: Bar Owner Invents New Way to Drink Bubble Tea

GaijinPot Blog

Education

Tokyo Coding Club: The Tech School That Inspires Students To Create The Future

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Hiking

Yatsugatake Mountains

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon