Gov't to dispatch A-bomb storytellers in Japan, abroad

Doves fly over the Peace Memorial Park with a view of the gutted A-bomb dome at a ceremony in Hiroshima, last Aug 6.

The Japanese government will fund from April the travel costs of storytellers, both within Japan and abroad, who will share the testimonies given by aging victims of the atomic bombings in Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

The two cities, devastated by the 1945 U.S. atomic bombings in the final phase of World War II, began training such storytellers in fiscal 2012 and 2014, respectively, and have dispatched them to other areas in Japan with recipient entities covering the costs.

To alleviate the financial burden, the Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry has earmarked 30 million yen ($280,000) in the draft fiscal 2018 budget to fund the program. The government will also conduct English lessons for the messengers ahead of overseas trips.

About 100 people -- mostly local residents, who have been trained to pass on the experiences of the world's sole nuclear attacks in war -- have been assigned by the two cities to give talks in places such as Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum and Nagasaki Atomic Bomb Museum.

According to the two museums, there were some 180 requests in fiscal 2016 for talks by A-bomb storytellers at such locations as universities or schools. Around 30 percent came from outside of Hiroshima or Nagasaki prefectures, including Fukushima and Akita in northeastern Japan.

But due to the heavy burden of covering transportation and accommodation fees, one local government was forced to give up its plan to receive a storyteller.

Sakuko Sasaki, who is set to become a Hiroshima city's "A-bomb legacy successor" in April, said, "I want to inherit the activities of the atomic bomb victims, who have continued to share (their experiences) with the next generations while suffering" at the same time.

"I am determined to go anywhere if I am requested," said the 67-year-old resident in the western Japan city.

The National Peace Memorial Halls for the Atomic Bomb Victims in Hiroshima and Nagasaki will serve as contact points and receive requests for the storytellers' dispatch from March 1.

An estimated 140,000 people died from the U.S. atomic bombing on Aug 6, 1945, on Hiroshima by the end of that year. A second atomic bomb was dropped on Nagasaki three days later, with the attack believed to have killed 74,000 people by the end of the year in the southwestern Japan city.

The combined number of "hibakusha," people who survived either bombing, stood at 164,621 as of March last year. Their average age was 81.41, according to the ministry.

