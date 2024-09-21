Gov't to equalize medical support for Nagasaki A-bomb survivors

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida pledged Saturday to enable people who were exposed to the U.S. atomic bombing of Nagasaki outside of the state-designated area to receive medical aid equivalent to that offered to state-recognized atomic bomb survivors.

The announcement came after a Japanese district court earlier this month ordered the Nagasaki prefectural and city governments to certify 15 of 44 plaintiffs as atomic bomb survivors, known as hibakusha, given that they were exposed to radioactive "black rain."

After meeting with the Nagasaki governor and mayor at his official residence, Kishida said the medical expense relief plan will apply to all those who were within 12 kilometers of the bomb's hypocenter in 1945, adding the program is expected to be launched by the end of the year.

The central government, however, intends to appeal the court ruling as its findings of where black rain fell differed from those of the Supreme Court, which had previously ruled on the issue of certification of state-recognized atomic bomb survivors, according to the health ministry.

"The fair implementation of the hibakusha support law is difficult even compared to finalized rulings by the Supreme Court, making an appeal unavoidable," said health minister Keizo Takemi.

Reactions among the plaintiffs were mixed, with some appreciative that they would receive more medical subsidies, while others expressed dissatisfaction at the government's intention to appeal.

"If they are willing to provide equivalent medical support, why won't they recognize us as hibakusha?" questioned Takeshi Yamauchi, 81, one of the plaintiffs.

The plaintiffs have indicated that if the government does not change its decision to appeal, they will also file an appeal by the Tuesday deadline.

So far, the central government has provided those who experienced the atomic bombing outside the designated area but within a 12-km radius of the hypocenter with limited support compared with state-recognized survivors.

The Nagasaki District Court issued the ruling on Sept. 9. Kishida has instructed Takemi and other relevant Cabinet members to consider concrete measures to assist those receiving limited support.

