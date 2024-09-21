 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Gov't to equalize medical support for Nagasaki A-bomb survivors

1 Comment
TOKYO

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida pledged Saturday to enable people who were exposed to the U.S. atomic bombing of Nagasaki outside of the state-designated area to receive medical aid equivalent to that offered to state-recognized atomic bomb survivors.

The announcement came after a Japanese district court earlier this month ordered the Nagasaki prefectural and city governments to certify 15 of 44 plaintiffs as atomic bomb survivors, known as hibakusha, given that they were exposed to radioactive "black rain."

After meeting with the Nagasaki governor and mayor at his official residence, Kishida said the medical expense relief plan will apply to all those who were within 12 kilometers of the bomb's hypocenter in 1945, adding the program is expected to be launched by the end of the year.

The central government, however, intends to appeal the court ruling as its findings of where black rain fell differed from those of the Supreme Court, which had previously ruled on the issue of certification of state-recognized atomic bomb survivors, according to the health ministry.

"The fair implementation of the hibakusha support law is difficult even compared to finalized rulings by the Supreme Court, making an appeal unavoidable," said health minister Keizo Takemi.

Reactions among the plaintiffs were mixed, with some appreciative that they would receive more medical subsidies, while others expressed dissatisfaction at the government's intention to appeal.

"If they are willing to provide equivalent medical support, why won't they recognize us as hibakusha?" questioned Takeshi Yamauchi, 81, one of the plaintiffs.

The plaintiffs have indicated that if the government does not change its decision to appeal, they will also file an appeal by the Tuesday deadline.

So far, the central government has provided those who experienced the atomic bombing outside the designated area but within a 12-km radius of the hypocenter with limited support compared with state-recognized survivors.

The Nagasaki District Court issued the ruling on Sept. 9. Kishida has instructed Takemi and other relevant Cabinet members to consider concrete measures to assist those receiving limited support.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

If the rain was so radioactive, how come no radiation is detectable today?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

A Checklist For Quitting Your Job In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For September 2024

Savvy Tokyo

10 Japanese Dramas on Netflix to Study Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Okuma Kabuto Festival

GaijinPot Travel

A Guide to Japanese Bakeries

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 31

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Better Train Etiquette in Japan: Tips for Tourists to Ride Like a Local

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

10 Autumn Art Events in Tokyo You’ll Want To Visit

Savvy Tokyo

Explore Tokyo Coding Club’s Fall Classes for Kids

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Enter The Niseko Family Fun Contest and Win Delicious Treats and More From Hokkaido

GaijinPot Blog

A Savvy Guide to the Nightlife in Tokyo for Women

Savvy Tokyo

Otaru Canal Cruise

GaijinPot Travel