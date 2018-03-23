Gov't to fight forced sterilization compensation case

The Japanese government will seek the dismissal of a compensation claim filed by a woman with intellectual disabilities over her forced sterilization under a now-repealed eugenic protection law, government sources said Friday.

The Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare has taken the stance that forced sterilization was legal at the time under certain circumstances. The eugenic protection law, in force from 1948 to 1996, authorized the sterilization of people with intellectual disabilities, a mental illness or hereditary disorders in order to prevent births of "inferior" offspring.

In the first case in Japan seeking compensation for forced sterilization, the woman in her 60s, who says she was forcibly sterilized when she was a teenager, filed a lawsuit against the government in January demanding 11 million yen ($104,000) in damages. The first hearing of the trial will be held Wednesday at the Sendai District Court.

With ruling camp lawmakers studying redress, the ministry plans to express its views on the matter in detail at the second hearing, expected to be convened in future months.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito party coalition plans to hold the first meeting of its working group Tuesday to propose a legislation to offer redress.

The group plans to have the health ministry run a nationwide survey into forced sterilization.

