Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Gov't to mandate alcohol tests for flight attendants, engineers

2 Comments
TOKYO

The Japanese transport ministry will mandate breathalyzer tests for all flight attendants, engineers and flight operations managers after loosely imposed drinking rules in the country came under fire for a series of alcohol problems at domestic airlines.

Drinking rules for pilots will be applied to flight attendants, prohibiting them from consuming alcohol within eight hours of their flight duties, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism said Tuesday.

Further alcohol tests while on duty will also be mandatory, the ministry said. They are to be relieved of duty if even a very low level of alcohol is detected.

While the ministry decided to tighten alcohol rules for pilots following a string of drinking problems at carriers including Japan Airlines Co and All Nippon Airways Co, it has been considering introducing drinking restrictions on other personnel.

Engineers inspecting aircraft before departure will be subject to the new regulations, while those undertaking hanger work such as an overhaul will be exempted, it said.

The transport ministry set up an expert panel in November to review drinking rules for pilots. Drinking by pilots less than eight hours before duty was prohibited even before serious violations surfaced, but the rule has not been strictly implemented by Japan's airlines, and breathalyzer tests were not mandatory.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Investing in Japanese Real Estate for Permanent Residents of Japan

Apr 13th (Sat), Higashi Azabu, Tokyo. Networking and Private Consultations

Real Estate Japan Inc

Click Here

2 Comments
Login to comment

flight engineers or all engineers in general...

0 ( +0 / -0 )

about time and should include train conductors ship captains commercial truck and bus drivers teachers police prosecutors judges politicians gov't workers

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink!

Café Etranger Narad

Lifestyle

The Next Best Thing To Sakura, Chichibu’s Shibazakura, Is Coming Up Soon!

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto!

Slow Jet Coffee Kodai-ji

Families

Great Ideas Put To Work: 4 Japan-Based Momtrepreneurs Tell Us How It All Started

Savvy Tokyo

Museums

Unko Museum Yokohama

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

Lifestyle

Love In Japan: Handling The ‘What’s Your Type?’ Question Like A Pro

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free dessert!

Chandelier Table

Culture

Starbucks Japan Launching New Frappuccinos with Ridiculous Hashtag Names

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Apr 13-14

Savvy Tokyo

Work

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 15

GaijinPot Blog