Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Gov't to mandate background checks on students at research reactors

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's nuclear regulator is set to introduce mandatory background checks on students and other personnel using research reactors and other facilities in the country as a measure to prevent terrorism, sources familiar with the matter said Wednesday.

The Nuclear Regulation Authority has been discussing with universities and other bodies the plan to check such things as criminal records and history of mental disorders at the 12 facilities nationwide. The NRA will revise related regulations in the current fiscal year, the sources said.

But people related to universities have expressed concern such a policy could hurt the motivation of researchers and also discourage students from studying nuclear energy.

The background checks will be conducted on students, teachers and guards who are able to enter restricted areas where nuclear materials are kept, the source said. Universities and other facility operators will issue a certificate if no issues are found through interviews with them.

In order to use the research reactors and other facilities concerned, at least one certified person will have to be present.

The 12 facilities include the research reactors of Kyoto University, Kindai University, and the Oarai Research and Development Institute of the Japan Atomic Energy Agency.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.
Video promotion

Samgeori Butcher's

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Festivals

Uneme Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Fashion

5 Bosslady Outfit Ideas From Zara To Try This Spring

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a Complimentary Welcome Drink!

SH’UN

ALT

LGBT in Japan: Yes, It Gets Better!

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Free 1/2 pint for first timers!

What the Dickens!

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Apr 28-30

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

From Tokyo To Kyoto: A Foreign Mom’s Journey Of Settling In Kansai

Savvy Tokyo

Anime and Manga

Turtle Stepping Stones of Kamo River

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Longrain

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

Offer

Enter to win a FREE round of golf!

EastWood Country Club

Culture

Is It Coffee or Tea? What You Need to Know About Japan’s New ‘Tea Coffee’ Drink

GaijinPot Blog