Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Gov't to obligate casino operators to report Y1 mil chip exchange

0 Comments
TOKYO

The government plans to obligate casino operators to report on customers who exchanged chips and cash worth 1 million yen or more as part of anti-money laundering measures, government sources said Thursday.

The government wants to address concerns that casinos may be used for the purpose of money laundering and terrorist financing, as it plans to open them in "integrated resorts" encompassing hotels, conference rooms, theaters and event facilities to attract more foreign tourists to Japan.

It is planning to add related rules and regulations to legislation allowing casino gambling in Japan that is expected to be submitted to the current Diet session.

The new anti-money laundering measures will obligate casino operators to record the name, address and birth date of customers who bought chips or cashed in chips worth 1 million yen or more and the date and times the transactions took place.

The information must be reported to a casino management committee that will be established by the government.

Similar obligations are introduced overseas. Casino operators in the state of Nevada in the United States and Singapore are obliged to report exchanges of roughly 1 million yen or more and about 800,000 yen or more, respectively, to the governments.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Free 1/2 pint for first timers!

What the Dickens!

Lifestyle

Coredo Muromachi: Combining Fine Traditions With A Modern Twist

Savvy Tokyo

Winter

Ikenotaira Onsen Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free shochu!

Honke Kanoya

Offer

¥300 food and drinks!

300Bar 8-chome

The Roots: Obscure Origins of Unusual Katakana

GaijinPot Blog

Careers

Savvy Spotlight: TELL Lifeline Director Vickie Skorji

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free souvenir postcard from your trip!

Takamine Onsen

Good Morning! This School Ritual Could Be the Key to a Great Day

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Apollo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Mar 24-25

Savvy Tokyo

Food and Drink

3 Surprising Eats and Drinks in Kurayoshi, Tottori

GaijinPot Travel