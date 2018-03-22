Gov't to obligate casino operators to report Y1 mil chip exchange

The government plans to obligate casino operators to report on customers who exchanged chips and cash worth 1 million yen or more as part of anti-money laundering measures, government sources said Thursday.

The government wants to address concerns that casinos may be used for the purpose of money laundering and terrorist financing, as it plans to open them in "integrated resorts" encompassing hotels, conference rooms, theaters and event facilities to attract more foreign tourists to Japan.

It is planning to add related rules and regulations to legislation allowing casino gambling in Japan that is expected to be submitted to the current Diet session.

The new anti-money laundering measures will obligate casino operators to record the name, address and birth date of customers who bought chips or cashed in chips worth 1 million yen or more and the date and times the transactions took place.

The information must be reported to a casino management committee that will be established by the government.

Similar obligations are introduced overseas. Casino operators in the state of Nevada in the United States and Singapore are obliged to report exchanges of roughly 1 million yen or more and about 800,000 yen or more, respectively, to the governments.

© KYODO