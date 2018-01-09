Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Gov't to offer disaster info through car navigation via satellite

8 Comments
TOKYO

The government is set to offer information related to disasters to drivers through vehicle navigation systems via Japan's satellite system,.

The government wants to introduce the service that could start as early as fiscal 2018, after many people inside vehicles were not able to obtain crucial information swiftly enough during the 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

The system that utilizes Michibiki satellites has an advantage over other communication infrastructure including mobile phone networks as such facilities can be damaged or lost by disaster.

The government is planning to ask companies to cooperate as certain software needs to be installed in vehicle navigation systems, according to the source.

The government already conducted demonstration experiments last November in Wakayama and Kochi prefectures, and tested issuing "tsunami warnings" via Michibiki satellites.

Separately, the government plans to build a safety confirmation system utilizing the satellites. People can confirm the safety of their family members and friends through the system once evacuees enter their names and other information into the system set up at evacuation shelters.

The government plans to introduce the safety confirmation system on a trial basis in five municipal governments during fiscal 2018 and hopes to expand the number to 20 in fiscal 2021.

8 Comments
People still use car navigation systems?

Google is free and is updated daily.

-8 ( +0 / -8 )

Burning Bush - People still use car navigation systems?

Yeah, they use them for watching TV while they are driving. I'm surprised NHK hasn't got onto them and make them pay.

5 ( +5 / -0 )

Yeah, they use them for watching TV while they are driving. I'm surprised NHK hasn't got onto them and make them pay.

They do try. If you say that you don't have a TV they try through your phone, and then through your car navi

3 ( +3 / -0 )

People still use car navigation systems?

Google is free and is updated daily.

Not everyone has a smartphone.

4 ( +5 / -1 )

Good call, the more people are warned the better chance they have to survive. How about adding other warnings as well like landslides, floods or tunnel collapses?

2 ( +3 / -1 )

After living in japan, I can never drive without tv. There are disaster warnings, and updated news about missile launches etc. the GPS system is just a coverup for government surveillance of citizens.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

The disaster warnings are a good idea. Disaster warnings are not necessary to survey citizens as there is plenty of other existing technology to do so.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

So, they are going to build a stripped down version of FaceBook for evacuation shelters, using satellite communication.

Fragile mobile phone networks are given as a justification, but what about radio? How is having this satellite network going to be better? 

And what about those people not in cars to be able to access the information?

Why not build out fiber connections to evacuation shelters? Make the shelters serve a useful purpose for the community in times of non-emergency, which is 99.9% of the time.

Has someone in the satellite dish industry been meeting with someone in the government?

Overall, this sounds like a wasteful spend to me, but democracy here does not work to prevent this sort of thing.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

