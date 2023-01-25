Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Gov't to open women's support office for abuse, poverty sufferers

TOKYO

Japan's welfare ministry will open a new women's support office in April for victims of domestic and sexual violence as well as sufferers of financial hardship and other problems, ministry officials said.

The ministry will secure 10 full-time staff for the office, which will be established under its social welfare bureau to deal with women's issues more comprehensively amid a rise in such problems as being forced to work in the adult film industry among other forms of sexual exploitation, they said.

Currently, the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare only has three staff dedicated to women's issues in its Child and Family Policy Bureau, who deal mostly with cases such as financially struggling young single mothers.

Japan's parliament last May passed a bill for a law to enhance public support for women facing difficult issues such as poverty and domestic violence, with the welfare ministry strengthening coordination with local governments, nonprofit organizations and other support groups ahead of the law's enactment in April 2024.

At present, the system of support for women is based on the country's 1956 anti-prostitution law, which is aimed at protecting those who feel their only way out of their situation is through prostitution.

The new law is meant to take into account female victims of sexual or domestic violence who may not have a place to live or are in debt, and help them toward leading independent lives.

poverty sufferers

Will government give them money?

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

More useless overpaid layers of bureaucracy and means testing when what these women need is a universal basic income like corporations got during the pandemic while many women in precarious jobs were forced out of work with no support.

In addition the promotion of the useless My Number scheme to get the bureaucrats claws into as much worker income as possible makes it much more difficult and complex for many of these women working in zero hour, contract positions or paid in cash to make a living.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

