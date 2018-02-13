Gov't to provide support for areas hit by heavy snow

The government said Tuesday it will do its utmost to help restore normality to areas of the Sea of Japan coast in central Japan that were hit by heavy snow last week, which caused several deaths and left some 1,500 cars stranded on a road.

The government has decided to tap its special grant tax revenue to help finance local governments' expenses for removing snow and to restore the distribution network for gas stations in the hardest-hit areas such as Fukui Prefecture, ministers of internal affairs and industry said.

Transport minister Keiichi Ishii told a press conference the government will set up a panel to study ways to ensure effective traffic control and snow removal measures to prevent large traffic jams.

A wide area of the central and northeastern Japan met with another heavy snowfall Tuesday, disrupting traffic, including the Yamagata Shinkansen bullet trains.

More than 450 centimeters of snow were recorded in Okura, Yamagata Prefecture, 130 cm in Echizen, Fukui Prefecture, 110 cm in Fukui city, and 90 cm in Toyama city.

Around 1,500 cars were stranded on a main road in Fukui at one point on Feb 6 and it took days to fully restore traffic flows. A driver died of carbon monoxide poisoning inside his stranded vehicle and several others died in snow-related accidents, including an elderly man who broke his neck after apparently falling from the roof of his house while removing snow.

"We have to do our best" in tackling similar calamities, Internal Affairs and Communications Minister Seiko Noda told a press conference.

She pledged full support for regional governments' snow clearance work by using state revenues from a special grant tax, which is allocated to cover unexpected outlays such as disaster relief expenditures.

Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Hiroshige Seko said, "We are working hard to eliminate a shortage of (fuel) provision" at some gas stations in Fukui.

He said although gas supply in the prefecture has returned to a normal level, some gas stations are still not able to resume operations due to delayed snow clearance work.

Seko said the government will help them resume operations by cooperating with the Fukui prefectural government and oil wholesalers.

Heavy snow since last week also hit the agricultural sector.

Some 500 farming facilities and livestock barns in Hokkaido and the Hokuriku region including Fukui and Ishikawa prefectures have suffered financial damage, though local governments have yet to determine the extent of them, according to Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Ken Saito.

Although the snow is not expected to cause major damage to harvests or affect vegetable prices at this point, some greens such as spinach are not growing well due to low temperatures, Saito said, adding that if the low temperatures continue, it will affect prices.

"We have to carefully monitor" the situation, he said.

