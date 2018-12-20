Gov't to allocate foreign workers by region, sector

The government said Thursday it plans to regularly release the number of foreigners working in Japan under a new visa system by region and industry from next April as part of its efforts to avoid having them concentrate in large cities.

Regional communities face severer labor crunches than metropolises. To prevent excessive concentration of foreign workers in Tokyo and other big cities, the Justice Ministry plans to make public how many foreigners would be working under the new scheme by prefecture and industry once every three months.

The ministry unveiled the plan in a meeting with ruling Liberal Democratic Party lawmakers, who adopted a set of government steps to accept more foreign workers under the revised immigration law enacted earlier this month to tackle serious labor shortages in Japan.

The government is expected to formally endorse the measures including support for foreign workers next Tuesday.

Japan plans to accept up to 345,150 blue-collar workers from abroad in 14 business sectors, such as construction, farming and nursing care, over five years from 2019 under the new visa system.

The move marks a major policy shift for the country that has basically granted working visas only to doctors, professors and other highly-skilled professionals.

The government has hurried to come up with concrete steps to accept foreign laborers amid criticism that the legislation which was railroaded through the Diet by the ruling parties lacks specifics, including what types of jobs the foreign workers would engage in.

Under the draft basic policy, Japan would accept foreign workers in sectors that suffer from manpower shortages despite their efforts to improve productivity or secure human resources domestically.

Under the new visa system, two new resident statuses will be introduced -- the No. 1 type for people to engage in work that requires a certain level of knowledge and experience, and the No. 2 type for work that needs higher-level skills.

Applicants for the new working status will be required to pass Japanese-language and technical skill exams.

The draft industry-specific policies stipulate the estimated number of workers to be accepted by sectors and when to start new Japanese language assessment tests for hopeful applicants.

The technical exams are expected to be conducted from next April in only three sectors -- nursing care, accommodation and restaurants.

The remaining 11 industries are likely to initially take in those who would switch their visa statuses from interns under the existing government-sponsored technical training program without such exams and start conducting technical exams later.

As for support measures for foreign workers, the government seeks to set up one-stop consultation centers and provide administrative services and natural disaster information in multiple languages.

© KYODO