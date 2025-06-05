 Japan Today
national

Gov't to revoke Japan Post license for lax driver alcohol tests

TOKYO

The government on Thursday notified Japan Post Co of its plan to revoke the company's license to operate some 2,500 of its freight delivery vans and trucks after many post offices failed to properly check if drivers had consumed alcohol.

License revocation is the most serious administrative penalty available to authorities under the motor truck transportation business law. It is rare for a major operator to face such a severe punishment and it means Japan Post will not be able to reacquire the license for five years.

The notification came after the Tokyo-based operator said in April that 75 percent of its 3,188 post offices nationwide had failed to properly conduct mandatory roll calls to check whether delivery drivers had alcohol in their system.

A special audit conducted by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism found many post offices subject to the probe were found to have falsified roll call records, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The ministry's Kanto District Transport Bureau will hear opinions regarding the penalty from Japan Post on June 18.

"It is a serious incident concerning the future existence (of our service). We will carefully examine the effects on our customers and businesses and promptly consider specific measures to be taken," said Japan Post, operator of the Yu-Pack parcel delivery service.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi told a press conference that the case is "extremely regrettable, as it could jeopardize safe transportation."

The ministry said it found 82 post offices had violated laws after inspecting 119 offices flagged by Japan Post for improper conduct.

The ministry will also consider ordering Japan Post to suspend the use of approximately 32,000 vans and other vehicles. Some 83,000 motorcycles that are mainly used for mail delivery are not subject to the motor truck transportation business law.

According to Japan Post, one driver was found to be intoxicated after consuming wine while on duty in Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, while another crashed into a fence after drinking on the job in Saitama Prefecture.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

