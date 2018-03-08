Gov't to set casino exclusion, visit limit for residents

The government is set to introduce a system to prohibit individuals from entering casinos or limit their visits in an integrated resort bill to be submitted to parliament to address problem gambling, government and ruling bloc sources say.

Japanese and foreign nationals residing in Japan or their family members can apply to exclude them from casinos or limit the number of visits per month. Operators of casinos will be obligated to monitor their entrance and block it when necessary.

The coalition government led by the ruling Liberal Democratic Party aims to attract more foreign visitors. With its coalition partner Komeito party remaining cautious about allowing casinos, the government has been discussing measures to address problem gambling.

While accepting applications for casino exclusion from people with pathologic gambling habits or their family members, it will also set residents' maximum number of visits at 10 times per 28 consecutive days. A voluntary visit limit can also be applied.

Entrance restriction and visit limit can be lifted if applicants submit a document showing they have undergone counseling and are considered capable to participate in gambling without mental health risks.

Similar measures are already in place at venues of publicly run gambling events such as horse racing.

According to the government's survey, about 3.2 million Japanese adults are suspected to have suffered from gambling addiction.

