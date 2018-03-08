Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Gov't to set casino exclusion, visit limit for residents

5 Comments
TOKYO

The government is set to introduce a system to prohibit individuals from entering casinos or limit their visits in an integrated resort bill to be submitted to parliament to address problem gambling, government and ruling bloc sources say.

Japanese and foreign nationals residing in Japan or their family members can apply to exclude them from casinos or limit the number of visits per month. Operators of casinos will be obligated to monitor their entrance and block it when necessary.

The coalition government led by the ruling Liberal Democratic Party aims to attract more foreign visitors. With its coalition partner Komeito party remaining cautious about allowing casinos, the government has been discussing measures to address problem gambling.

While accepting applications for casino exclusion from people with pathologic gambling habits or their family members, it will also set residents' maximum number of visits at 10 times per 28 consecutive days. A voluntary visit limit can also be applied.

Entrance restriction and visit limit can be lifted if applicants submit a document showing they have undergone counseling and are considered capable to participate in gambling without mental health risks.

Similar measures are already in place at venues of publicly run gambling events such as horse racing.

According to the government's survey, about 3.2 million Japanese adults are suspected to have suffered from gambling addiction.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

5 Comments
The coalition government led by the ruling Liberal Democratic Party aims to attract more foreign visitors

We have enough visitors!! And more coming every year. We do NOT need all the ills that come with casinos. This is so stupid, I want to scream.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Actually casinos would be a great source of income for the government. This is a great idea that will drive more tourism to areas that don't get a lot.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

That's a little odd, build a casino but limit the locals to once every three days or 10 days in a row. Two weeks a month. I fully understand that problem gamblers for their own and their family's need protection. But this sounds so complicated it's probably unenforceable. If you build a casino then restrict its use, why build one? Sorry resort.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

So, what happened to the ¥2,000 entrance fee? Has it been scrapped? Seriously, these jokers just speak out of the top of their heads and have no idea what there are doing. You can bet this limited visits crap also changes.

How about doing something thing about the bloody Pachinko fiasco???

0 ( +0 / -0 )

I'm no lawyer, but doesn't this proposed legislation infringe on the publics civil rights, especially as casinos are classed a a public space. The only regulation I thought applicable would be an age limit, but if the casinos are going to be resorts, that means they become family spaces. I agree gambling is an addiction for many, but what percentage of gamblers are we talking about. It is like saying all drinkers are alcoholics. For both addictions they're classed as medical conditions, and like most addictions the sufferer has to voluntarily seek help, or sanctioned by a legal or medical representative. I think the government should be careful with this proposed legislation, they wanted the casinos, but you can't cherry pick what rules you want, otherwise the developers won't come.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

