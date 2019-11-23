Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Gov't to spend ¥400 bil to supply more PCs to schools

2 Comments
TOKYO

The Japanese government plans to spend around 400 billion yen to supply more computers to public schools as part of an economic stimulus package.

Outlays by the central and local governments for the package, which will be formulated early next month, are expected to total around 10 trillion yen, including 3 trillion yen of investment and loans for infrastructure development, government sources said.

The stimulus measures will be financed by an extra budget for fiscal 2019 and an initial budget for fiscal 2020, both of which will be drafted next month.

To use information and communications technology in education, the government will ensure each student in the fifth to ninth grades has access to a computer at school.

Currently, an average 5.4 students share one computer in public elementary and junior high schools across the country, according to the education ministry.

The government will also financially support setting up wireless networks in classrooms and introducing educational software, the sources said.

2 Comments
To the uninformed this may sound like a "what the hell" kind of thing? Now in this day and age in Japan?

Japanese ES and JHS have computer rooms, and the kids have computer classes, and each kid is using their "own" computer! It's not like 5.4 kids are sitting around one computer screen!

Some of the systems are pretty damn good too!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

This makes sense considering Microsoft will drop support for Windows7 very soon. They really have no choice than to upgrade their computers. Hopefully, they will also include some multi-media devices for classrooms.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

