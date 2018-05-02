Gov't to unveil era name for new emperor's accession next Feb or later

The government is considering announcing the name of the new era in Japan next February or later, giving up its initial plan to deal with concerns about the process of succession following Emperor Akihito's abdication.

The announcement of the gengo era name, to be used when Crown Prince Naruhito succeeds to the Chrysanthemum Throne on May 1, 2019, will likely come after the ceremony to mark the 30th year of Emperor Akihito's reign is held on Feb 24 next year, a government source said.

The arrangement is expected to help address concerns that unveiling the era name before Emperor Akihito's 30-year ceremony would create a situation of dual authority between the old and new emperors, the source said.

The government had previously floated the idea of unveiling the new era name in the latter half of this year and having sufficient time before the succession in order to minimize the impact on government services and public lives.

"It is not good to have a situation where the public think there are two era names. It would be favorable if the time between the announcement of the new era name and the actual change is short," said a source close to the prime minister's office.

A ruling Liberal Democratic Party lawmaker also said that the announcement of the new era name before the 30-year ceremony "could rain on the celebratory mood."

In modern Japan, an era name lasts for the length of an emperor's reign and is widely used in calendars and official documents along with the Gregorian calendar.

The current Heisei era, meaning "achieving peace," began on Jan 8, 1989, the day after Emperor Showa, the father of the current emperor, passed away.

For the incoming era, the government is set to choose a name that is easy to read and has never been used before. Era names are traditionally composed of two Chinese characters.

