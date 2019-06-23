Gov't to urge firms to help employees undergoing fertility treatment

Japan's labor ministry plans to compile a manual for companies for the first time to support employees to keep working while undergoing fertility treatment, officials said.

With a ministry survey showing that about one out of six couples go through fertility tests or treatment in Japan, the envisioned manual is expected to promote the introduction of a leave system for such employees, among other measures.

"It's important that society deals with this matter as a whole," an official at the Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry said, noting that companies may be able to prevent employees from quitting in order to focus on undergoing treatment.

The ministry will prepare the manual by the end of the current fiscal year through next March and plans to inform companies about it through local infertility consultation centers, labor bureaus and business groups.

The ministry survey in 2017, which covered 2,060 working men and woman, highlighted the difficulty of balancing work and fertility treatment, which is costly and requires patients to make frequent visits to doctors.

Of the 298 who have undergone fertility treatment or plan to do so, 16 percent said they quit their jobs to focus on treatment, while 11 percent said they gave up treatment.

About half of the people who received treatment said they were able to keep working, but about 90 percent of them pointed to difficulty in managing both because of mental and physical burden as well as making numerous visits to hospitals.

Meanwhile, about 70 percent of the 779 companies that responded to the survey said they were not aware whether employees were undergoing fertility treatment. Only 19 percent said they have support programs specifically for employees undergoing fertility treatment, such as a leave system.

The ministry expects the manual to be referred to by companies that have no such systems, the officials said. The document will also refer to the kinds of problems people who experienced fertility treatment faced and highlight what kind of treatment programs exist.

© KYODO