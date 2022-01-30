Gov't under pressure to again declare COVID state of emergency in Tokyo

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is coming under pressure for the upcoming week to explore whether to again declare a state of emergency in Tokyo where hospital beds have been increasingly occupied by COVID-19 patients.
The ratio of such hospital beds in the capital hit 48.5 percent Sunday, nearing the 50-percent threshold for the metropolitan government to consider requesting a state of emergency in an attempt to enhance anti-coronavirus measures.
Tokyo, despite having introduced quasi-emergency steps this month mainly to prevent the virus from spreading at restaurants and bars, reported Sunday an additional 15,895 coronavirus infections. The daily figure topped 10,000 cases for the sixth straight day.
The seven-day rolling average stood at 14,699.9, up 86 percent from a week earlier.
New infections nationwide came to 78,128 on Sunday, according to a tally based on reports by prefectural governments.
Patients with serious symptoms rose by 33 from the previous day to 767, the health ministry said.
Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike has appeared cautious about immediately seeking a state of emergency, which would significantly impact economic activity.
"While assessing the effects of the measures (already introduced), we will comprehensively consider (the matter) in cooperation with the central government," she said at a press conference Friday.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno, the top government spokesman, said at a news conference last Tuesday that careful consideration would be necessary as an emergency declaration "involves severe restrictions on personal rights."
But some senior lawmakers of the ruling coalition said they believe such measures are imminent.
"People's lives are the most important. I think the government will make a decision without hesitation," Sanae Takaichi, policy chief of Kishida's Liberal Democratic Party, said during a television program Sunday.
Yuzuru Takeuchi, policy chief of the LDP's junior coalition partner Komeito, also appeared on the program and said that a state of emergency must naturally be considered as "a further increase in infections would potentially also increase the number of serious cases."© KYODO
Barry
What a shambles Japanese governments continue to be, with a head in the sand attitude, and an approach that baffles science and the world, once again you come unstuck.
Two years after completely shutting off to the world so the nasty virus could not enter the country, it is, as everyone forecast rife, probably much worse than is being reported.
In two years, the government has done nothing, late with vaccinations, late with booster and a failure to increase hospital capacity.
However, the omicron varient is a one month wonder, look at Europe, it comes and it goes, the UK did not lock down before Christmas and the daily rate is falling, now that it is spreading rapidly the goverment are worried about popularity.....not about the people and are considering a shutdown again, the same shutdowns that did not work previously and wont work again as omicron will begin to wane very soon.
At the same time you reduce quarantine to 10 days, despite the WHO telling you this is a ridiculous time period, and for those double jabbed, with a booster its not required.
I sense yet another election.....this time go for someone younger who can make decisions....or even dare I say it, a woman, yes a woman who can lead and change your racist, stuck in the past society and attitudes....not sure what the men are so frightend of....
TokyoJoe
78,128 new infections nationwide, 33 of which are serious.
Asiaman7
Is there any evidence that a State of Emergency, or even a Quasi State of Emergency, saves lives?
Newgirlintown
Close those bars slightly earlier than usual!!!
Albert
Asiaman7
Today 07:06 am JST
"People's lives are the most important.”
Any proof that it it doesn't saves lives or at least the spread and economic impact. Look at other countries which lifted ES. The economic impact and pressure on healthcare resources is huge.
David Brent
“again”?!
Japan hasn’t once been in a true state of emergency, like the UK for example. Trains always packed as usual.
dagon
"People's lives are the most important. I think the government will make a decision without hesitation," Sanae Takaichi, policy chief of Kishida's Liberal Democratic Party, said during a television program Sunday.
Another in the Nippon Kaigi rogues gallery pops up her head.
So without hesitation and in the interests of preserving lives we will not hesitate to urge eateries and drinking establishments to stop serving alcohol after 730 and pay 300,000 yen daily to those that comply. Mission accomplished, society saved.
Rodney
estimated population 27,000,000
Gorramcowboy
Here we go again. Politicizing the pandemic with opposition parties calling for state of emergencies which will ruin further lives in order to make them look like they actually care. Pathetic. Politicians here (everywhere really) are vile, loathsome creatures.
TokyoJoe
Those figures were nationwide, so it's roughly out of 125,000,000 people.
nakanoguy01
yes, because forcing restaurants to stop serving alcohol and closing by 8 will DEFINITELY stop the spread of the omicron variant. give me a break.
yokoasw
Standard Japan government 3 step playbook in motion. 1. Blame foreigners 2. Wring hands 3. Claim success
TokyoJoe
So I assume they will open the borders, do a seven second bow on tv and admit that it wasn't the terrible foreigners after all and the culprit was really alcohol.
Fighto!
Opposition parties? You may need to re-read the article.
Alfie Noakes
There's a virtual civil war in the LDP right now between the Abe-led far right and the moderates, with Kishida as Prime Minister. Abe's faction and his Hitler-admiring protege Takaichi are deliberately undermining Kishida's government at every turn.
sf2k
which would make it 42 out of 100,000. Unvaxxed is around 78 out of 100,000, so 42 here are the rates of a single shot unvaxxed population. Fully vaxxed including booster would be 4 out of 100,000. Also it's not going to be clear which variant is responsible for the hospitalizations. While Omicron rages there are still people suffering in hospitals dealing with Delta. Also as reported here on JT, most people are forced to stay at home and have doctors visit them, making that 42 out of 100,000 skewed too low.
If you look things up you can find this information and learn about population statistics in public health
Aly Rustom
That is such hogwash. Japan and its government have never cared about people's civil liberties. This excuse about "severe restrictions on personal rights" is simply a smokescreen for the gov to wash their hands of the issue and absolve themselves of any liability due to their pathetic response. They could push companies to let more people work from home, and implement measures to make sure that students study from home. That alone would go a long way to curbing infections. Get everyone who can to work from home and for students to study from home. Without that, you are not going to curb ANYTHING.
exactly.
Barry, lets not forget the gov admitting a few months ago that they have no numbers as to how many people died from covid after being asked to quarantine at home due to the lack of hospital beds during the last wave.
sf2k
The 42 out of 100,000 would be those in need of ICU, not the thousand more who also needed hospitalization but not ICU.
Using statistics to harm people is a special kind of person. Don't be that person
Asiaman7
Japan's version of the State of Emergency, and the responding behavior by the Japanese public, differs greatly from those of other countries. Heck, the behavior of Japan residents differs greatly from residents of other countries even without a State of Emergency (e.g., universal masking)!
Gorramcowboy
@Fighto! I read the article. But thus far, 2 plus years into the pandemic it's always been opposition parties pressuring ruling parties to call SoEs putting them in a better, more caring light than their counterparts.
Either way, politicking has been major factor in how this country has dealt with the pandemic with very little consideration given to those whose lives they'd be ruining with their ineffective, ridiculous, half-assed measures.
Ah_so
There's actually nearly 600,000 open cases, and as the article states, 767 serious cases.
Out of a population of 125m, as you noted, Tokyo Joe.
sf2k
is a damning indictment of a pandemic run wild, at 42 out of 100,000 when recalcualted, and not the smoking gun the uneducated masses make it out to be.
Feel free to look up the CDC chart showing how much 2 and 3 doses of COVID vaccine protect from hospitalization.
Or do nothing, downvote, that's easier.