Gov't urges Fuji TV to restore trust after Nakai sex scandal

The Japanese government on Friday called on Fuji Television Network Inc to regain trust from viewers and sponsors following a sexual misconduct scandal involving popular TV host Masahiro Nakai and the Tokyo broadcaster's subsequent handling of the case.

"We would like the company to clarify the facts," Internal Affairs and Communications Minister Seiichiro Murakami told a press conference, a day after Nakai, who rose to fame as a member of the now disbanded pop group SMAP, announced his retirement from show business.

Murakami also said he asked Fuji TV on Thursday to swiftly investigate the issue and respond appropriately.

Japanese weekly magazines have claimed that a Fuji TV employee was involved in planning a meal gathering in June 2023 at which the alleged sexual misconduct took place.

The gathering ended up only being attended by Nakai and the woman involved, with whom he reached a 90 million yen out-of-court settlement.

Fuji TV's initial response after the scandal surfaced in December drew fire, with the broadcaster limiting the number of participants and banning filming during its first press conference on the issue.

A number of major Japanese companies have since pulled commercials from Fuji TV. It decided Thursday to launch an independent third-party panel to look into the case and to hold another press conference Monday.

Japan's top government spokesman Yoshimasa Hayashi said Friday that ministries and agencies will check whether Fuji TV is involved in their public relations and promotional projects, and respond "appropriately" if needed.

