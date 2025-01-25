 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Fuji Television's headquarters in Odaiba, Tokyo Image: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
national

Gov't urges Fuji TV to restore trust after Nakai sex scandal

0 Comments
TOKYO

The Japanese government on Friday called on Fuji Television Network Inc to regain trust from viewers and sponsors following a sexual misconduct scandal involving popular TV host Masahiro Nakai and the Tokyo broadcaster's subsequent handling of the case.

"We would like the company to clarify the facts," Internal Affairs and Communications Minister Seiichiro Murakami told a press conference, a day after Nakai, who rose to fame as a member of the now disbanded pop group SMAP, announced his retirement from show business.

Murakami also said he asked Fuji TV on Thursday to swiftly investigate the issue and respond appropriately.

Japanese weekly magazines have claimed that a Fuji TV employee was involved in planning a meal gathering in June 2023 at which the alleged sexual misconduct took place.

The gathering ended up only being attended by Nakai and the woman involved, with whom he reached a 90 million yen out-of-court settlement.

Fuji TV's initial response after the scandal surfaced in December drew fire, with the broadcaster limiting the number of participants and banning filming during its first press conference on the issue.

A number of major Japanese companies have since pulled commercials from Fuji TV. It decided Thursday to launch an independent third-party panel to look into the case and to hold another press conference Monday.

Japan's top government spokesman Yoshimasa Hayashi said Friday that ministries and agencies will check whether Fuji TV is involved in their public relations and promotional projects, and respond "appropriately" if needed.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Explore Japan's latest tech and science research and innovation!

News, interviews and stories from local research institutions available now.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Letters From Japan: “We’re Dating, But He Won’t Let Me Call Him My ‘Boyfriend.’ Is Something Wrong?”

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Facing The ‘Two-Year Mark’ in Japan: Should I Stay or Should I Go?

Savvy Tokyo

Perimenopause & Menopause in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

What Is a 1R Apartment in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Togakushi Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 4

GaijinPot Blog

How To Get Your Juminhyo in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Winter

OTC Japanese Medicines for Flu Season

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For January 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

10 Tourist Mistakes In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

How Did Women’s Empowerment in Japan Unfold in 2024?

Savvy Tokyo

What Is The Average Salary in Japan? (Updated For 2025)

GaijinPot Blog