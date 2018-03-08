Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Gov't urges use of anime to teach students about N Korea's abductions

2 Comments
TOKYO

The government has urged local education authorities to use an animation film to help students deepen their understanding of the decades-old issue of Japanese nationals abducted by North Korea, government sources said Wednesday.

By making the request in a notice sent to prefectural governors and heads of education boards, the government is seeking to raise awareness among elementary, junior and senior high school students about the past abductions.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has been aiming to solve the issue and a source with the prime minister's office said strong public support in Japan is "essential."

The document was issued by two ministers -- the education minister and the minister in charge of the abduction issue -- in a rare move that reflects the administration's resolve, according to the sources.

The notice encourages schools to use the animation "Megumi" that depicts the story of Megumi Yokota, who was abducted by North Korea at the age of 13.

It also calls for teachers to participate in training this fall to better understand the gravity of the issue and pass it on to their students.

Japan officially lists 17 citizens as having been abducted by North Korean agents, and suspects Pyongyang's involvement in the disappearance of other Japanese nationals.

The waning of public interest is seen as a challenge as more than 15 years have passed since five abductees returned to Japan from North Korea in 2002.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Teach English in Japan!

Overseas application OK! Teach English in a professional environment in the major cities of Japan. Click to apply now.

Click Here

2 Comments
Login to comment

Yeah, it's better to start the brainwash at a young age.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Nothing like an urge to have 0 results. But as Nippon Kaigi members it's part of the manifesto to never forget, and denial of history. So an urge not such a big thing.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

Offer

10% Discount Off Entry to Enoshima Island Spa!

Enoshima Island Spa

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shibuya

Starting at a New School: 4 Day One Dos and Don’ts for ALTs

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink close to Namba Station!

BARKT

Transport

Kishi Station

GaijinPot Travel

Theme Parks

Hirakata Park

GaijinPot Travel

ALTs and Their Utility Belts: 3 Practical Tools for the Classroom

GaijinPot Blog

Food and Drink

Sapporo Beer Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

7 Years On: What March 11 Taught Me About Disaster Preparedness

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Lifestyle

8 Of Tokyo’s Most Beautiful Sakura Viewing Spots

Savvy Tokyo