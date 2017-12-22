Gov't says it will use departure tax revenue only for tourism promotion

The Japanese government said Friday it will use revenue from an envisaged departure tax only for boosting tourism, amid concern that it would be directed to a wider range of purposes.

Japan plans to introduce the departure tax from Jan 7, 2019, requiring each passenger, regardless of nationality, to pay 1,000 yen when they leave the country by air or sea.

Its revenue will be allocated to three areas -- creating an environment for pleasant and stress-free journeys, facilitating access to information on the country's tourist attractions, and improving visitor satisfaction levels by preparing tourism resources that utilize unique culture and nature in regional areas -- according to the basic policy.

"We plan to allocate funds to policy programs that are forward-looking and cost-efficient and turn Japan into a country which people across the globe would want to visit," Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told a meeting of cabinet ministers who adopted the criteria.

Under the current plan, toddlers under the age of 2 and transit passengers leaving Japan within 24 hours of their arrival will be exempt. The government still needs to seek Diet approval for introducing what is officially known as a tax on international tourists.

Buoyed by the recent foreign tourism boom, which resulted in a new annual record of over 24 million visitors being logged by November this year, Japan aims to attract 40 million overseas tourists in 2020 when Tokyo hosts the Olympics and Paralympics.

The annual figure in 2017 is expected to top 28 million.

In the draft fiscal 2018 state budget approved Friday, the government plans to use an estimated 6 billion yen in revenue from the departure tax for urgent projects, such as making more multilingual services available.

Still, some Japanese taxpayers have voiced skepticism, saying it is not clear how they will benefit from a tax that is primarily designed to offer better services for foreign tourists.

