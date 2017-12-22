Gov't says it will use departure tax revenue only for tourism promotion

The Japanese government said Friday it will use revenue from an envisaged departure tax only for boosting tourism, amid concern that it would be directed to a wider range of purposes.
Japan plans to introduce the departure tax from Jan 7, 2019, requiring each passenger, regardless of nationality, to pay 1,000 yen when they leave the country by air or sea.
Its revenue will be allocated to three areas -- creating an environment for pleasant and stress-free journeys, facilitating access to information on the country's tourist attractions, and improving visitor satisfaction levels by preparing tourism resources that utilize unique culture and nature in regional areas -- according to the basic policy.
"We plan to allocate funds to policy programs that are forward-looking and cost-efficient and turn Japan into a country which people across the globe would want to visit," Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told a meeting of cabinet ministers who adopted the criteria.
Under the current plan, toddlers under the age of 2 and transit passengers leaving Japan within 24 hours of their arrival will be exempt. The government still needs to seek Diet approval for introducing what is officially known as a tax on international tourists.
Buoyed by the recent foreign tourism boom, which resulted in a new annual record of over 24 million visitors being logged by November this year, Japan aims to attract 40 million overseas tourists in 2020 when Tokyo hosts the Olympics and Paralympics.
The annual figure in 2017 is expected to top 28 million.
In the draft fiscal 2018 state budget approved Friday, the government plans to use an estimated 6 billion yen in revenue from the departure tax for urgent projects, such as making more multilingual services available.
Still, some Japanese taxpayers have voiced skepticism, saying it is not clear how they will benefit from a tax that is primarily designed to offer better services for foreign tourists.© KYODO
so at the tender age of 3 they should pay 1,000 yen? who's the idiot that decided this cut off?
and if you believe this, i have a trump golf course to sell you in new jersey. this money will be siphoned off to pay for gold toilets at abe's residence.
If it is only to benefit short-term foreign visitors, why is everybody who leaves Japan paying this tax ? Anyway I think the money will not be spent well...just saying.
Laguna
Stinks of amakudari.
If it gets rid of the retarded "security interview" performed by some obasan for my airline, I'm all for it. She's like, "I'm the security for Delta. Can I ask you some questions?" and then starts digging through my papers. Anywhere but the airport and I'd tell her off but I don't want to be a "terrorist" so you gotta play along.
Can this tax make this a pleasant experience?
I'm not against the idea of this tax but I am against the name "tax on international tourists". Until very recently, most people flying out of Japanese airports were (duh) Japanese or Japan residents. Something like 40% still will be. Remember that NJ residents are not counted as Japanese.
So they are going to make sure a tax on 100% of the payers is earmarked for things that benefit 60%. SMH.
I think it would make more sense to have no headline-grabbing tax like this and simply charge tourists the consumption tax on most things they buy. Tourists claiming back tax on normal purchases, like those at the supermarket, is ridiculous. Tourists don't deserve to buy beer 8%, soon to be 10%, cheaper than locals.
In practice, shops only offer to refund tax with a minimum purchase, often 5000 yen, so unless you are buying a lot of beer, tax is not refunded. Since tax-free seems to be a popular draw for tourists to Japan (particularly from neighbouring countries), removing it could actually lead to less tax revenue.
If anyone believes this, I've got a furry fairy you should meet!!!
Well, it's something they can get away with, as the Tourists come in, and go, so won't complain, and who cares if they don't come back. Though, for the Locals, it's yet another Tax that they have to put up with.... and the J Govt, isn't exactly transparent upon how they use the taxation income nor renown for being efficient...
Another tax hike that was not an issue during the recent election.
The politi-bureaucracy is out of control.
I do not fancy the CDPJ’s policies but I’d like to see a change anyway to again try to change the way Japan is run. (Ideally there would be a lower spending, lower tax government in power but these types of groups can’t seem to effectively coalesce here so it’s a matter of which high tax, high spend party you want to have).
I agree that having tourists pay consumption tax like all of us would be better, cleaner.
Not sure if it would result in overall higher or lower revenues that way, but in the first place, I would prefer the tourism industry funded its needs directly, rather than have the government spending this new tax money on tourism services. The government may not spend the money in the most effective way, and if the tourism industry is getting special treatment like this what’s to stop other industries also demanding tailored privileges, leading to further taxes?
Here it’s small cookies, but all these taxes do add up.
When politicians say one thing the opposite is usually true
I'm afraid that the man whose job it is to explain where the money goes has been moved to a new department. And we are very sorry all our records seem to have been destroyed. And due to privacy laws we can't tell You anything. But don't worry we will try harder to get your understanding. Money? What money?
Perhaps there is meaning to all these Taxes... ?
Pile Tax upon Tax, so everyone forgets what each Tax was for and just Shrugs it off with Shogunai.... "just gotta pay". Reminds me of that film "Brazil"
They may very well use the revenue for tourism promotion, but how did they pay for the meeting about the meeting about the meeting about the meeting about the meeting (and the nomikai's that occurred after each meeting to celebrate all the 'hard' work) they had where they decided to institute the tax?
Yes, and right next to the government podium from which they defended the tax and said they would only use it to boost tourism there was a booth where they had unicorns to sell.
We know how Japan operates with funds like these; they'll use it for anything they see fit, from weapons bought from the US to putting the SDF on whaling ships, saying the former "makes Japan a safe and friendly place", and the latter "promotes Japanese culture". The government certainly never twists things like the Constitution and current laws to fit their definitions of things, do they?
Do they not know what fungibility is?
Let's parse this, shall we?
...creating an environment for pleasant and stress-free journeys, facilitating access to information on the country's tourist attractions, and improving visitor satisfaction levels by preparing tourism resources that utilize unique culture and nature in regional areas...
As a frequent, extended-stay visitor to Japan (just got home a few weeks ago, after two months of great fun), I have to say my journeys are already pleasant and stress-free; information about the country's tourist attractions is already very well presented on the Web; and improving visitor satisfaction levels can only be achieved by a massive investment in languages other than Japanese in all those 'unique' cultural and natural attractions. The last won't happen. The first two, totally unnecessary. Like many commenters, I truly believe the government will throw the money into general revenue, and pay this 'plan' nothing but a lot of lip-service.
No, you THINK you know, as usual
Evidence?
You should start a business called "reading minds and predicting the future when its suits me .com"
Right and "expert" posters never twist and make up BS to support their own hatred of Japan
How about telling us what these countries do with their tax since you appear to know everything https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Departure_tax