Gov’t honors war dead at Chidorigafuchi cemetery

The government on Monday held a ceremony to honor the nation's war dead at Chidorigafuchi National Cemetery in Tokyo, where the unidentified remains of Japanese soldiers are interred.

Health, Labor and Welfare Minister Katsunobu Kato attended the formal service of remembrance. The imperial family was represented by Prince Hitachi, 82, Fuji TV reported.

Chidorigafuchi National Cemetery was built in 1959 to house the remains of unidentified Japanese who died overseas during World War II.

The memorial currently honors 369,166 dead, mainly soldiers, whose remains have been returned to Japan, but also some civilians who died overseas.

The government said Monday that since last year, the remains of 1,852 more unidentified soldiers who died fighting for Japan during World War II in places as far away as the Solomon Islands as well as Russia, had been added to the cemetery.

