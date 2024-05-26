Gov’t honors war dead at Chidorigafuchi cemetery

The government on Monday held a ceremony to honor the nation's war dead at Chidorigafuchi National Cemetery in Tokyo, where the unidentified remains of Japanese soldiers are interred.

Health, Labor and Welfare Minister Keizo Takemi attended the formal service of remembrance. The imperial family was represented by Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, NHK reported. About 300 bereaved family members were also at the event.

This year, the bones of 301 soldiers that were interred in Russia, Iwo Jima, the Mariana Islands, Solomon Islands and other places, and whose identities are unknown and could not be handed over to their families, were added to the cemetery.

Chidorigafuchi National Cemetery was built in 1959 to house the remains of unidentified Japanese who died overseas during World War II. The memorial currently honors 370,700 dead, mainly soldiers, whose remains have been returned to Japan, but also some civilians who died overseas.

Takemi said: “Many war dead are still resting in various places.We will do our best to return them to their hometowns as soon as possible.”

