Gov’t plans to use facial recognition system to help prevent gambling addiction

The Japanese government has proposed a set of measures to help prevent gambling addiction, which includes installing facial recognition systems at pachinko parlors, boat and horse racing venues. The aim is to make it possible to refuse entry of verified gambling addicts and minors (under the age of 20).

The measures also call for removing ATM machines from the premises of pachinko parlors, Sankei Shimbun reported.

The government has invited the public to share their thoughts online regarding these gambling addiction initiatives until March 27. Based on this collective response, the government will then finalize a policy for the nation’s public gambling facilities by the end of April.

In April 2018, the government approved the development and operation of integrated resorts (IRs), which include on-site casinos. However, this led to public concern about an increase in gambling addiction. Then, last October, the Basic Act on Countermeasures Against Gambling Addiction came into force that holds present operators of gambling facilities responsible to comply with these proposed government regulations.

Among the anti-addiction proposals is installing a face-based authentication system at gambling venues and pachinko parlors by 2021, whereby images of the addict can be stored at the request of addicts themselves or their families. They will then be refused admittance. Advertisements will also abide by a set of guidelines dictating a standardized size, format, and text on the dangers of wagering money. Furthermore, TV commercials will be used to call attention to these risks in a designated time frame.

Meanwhile, 20 major cities in Japan have said they will begin setting up treatment and support centers for gambling addicts by 2020.

