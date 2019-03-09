Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A pachinko parlor in Tokyo Photo: WIKIPEDIA
national

Gov’t plans to use facial recognition system to help prevent gambling addiction

0 Comments
TOKYO

The Japanese government has proposed a set of measures to help prevent gambling addiction, which includes installing facial recognition systems at pachinko parlors, boat and horse racing venues. The aim is to make it possible to refuse entry of verified gambling addicts and minors (under the age of 20).

The measures also call for removing ATM machines from the premises of pachinko parlors, Sankei Shimbun reported.

The government has invited the public to share their thoughts online regarding these gambling addiction initiatives until March 27. Based on this collective response, the government will then finalize a policy for the nation’s public gambling facilities by the end of April.

In April 2018, the government approved the development and operation of integrated resorts (IRs), which include on-site casinos. However, this led to public concern about an increase in gambling addiction. Then, last October, the Basic Act on Countermeasures Against Gambling Addiction came into force that holds present operators of gambling facilities responsible to comply with these proposed government regulations.

Among the anti-addiction proposals is installing a face-based authentication system at gambling venues and pachinko parlors by 2021, whereby images of the addict can be stored at the request of addicts themselves or their families. They will then be refused admittance. Advertisements will also abide by a set of guidelines dictating a standardized size, format, and text on the dangers of wagering money. Furthermore, TV commercials will be used to call attention to these risks in a designated time frame.

Meanwhile, 20 major cities in Japan have said they will begin setting up treatment and support centers for gambling addicts by 2020.

© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

Learn

Tweet of the Week

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

MOULiN

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For March 9-10

Savvy Tokyo

Live

8 Types of Dating App Profiles You’ll Encounter In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

Work

This Website is Giving Away Copies of Successful Job Applications to College Students

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Design

Kamikoya Washi Studio

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Will ‘Voice Up Japan’ Encourage Japanese Women to Finally Speak Up About Inequality?

Savvy Tokyo

Work

New Elementary School English Curriculum for 2020 Rolling Out in Japan

GaijinPot Blog