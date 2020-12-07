Gov’t to arrange shuttle buses from airports to hotels for travelers arriving from overseas

The tourism and transport ministry will start using shuttle buses to take travelers arriving at Narita and Haneda airports from overseas to hotels from Dec 16.

Under the current policy, the government has asked travelers not to use public transport such as trains and buses, even if they have tested negative for the coronavirus.

But many people have complained that the cost of rental cars or hiring private transport is too high and that they have no one who can pick them up, Fuji TV reported. The ministry, therefore, will operate the shuttle bus service three times a day to 12 hotels in the Tokyo metropolitan region for Japanese, and foreign visitors who have made prior reservations at the hotels.

