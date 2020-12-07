Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Gov’t to arrange shuttle buses from airports to hotels for travelers arriving from overseas

0 Comments
TOKYO

The tourism and transport ministry will start using shuttle buses to take travelers arriving at Narita and Haneda airports from overseas to hotels from Dec 16.

Under the current policy, the government has asked travelers not to use public transport such as trains and buses, even if they have tested negative for the coronavirus.

But many people have complained that the cost of rental cars or hiring private transport is too high and that they have no one who can pick them up, Fuji TV reported. The ministry, therefore, will operate the shuttle bus service three times a day to 12 hotels in the Tokyo metropolitan region for Japanese, and foreign visitors who have made prior reservations at the hotels.

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For November 28-29

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 47

GaijinPot Blog

Apartments to Rent for Less Than ¥110,000 in Ueno/Asakusa—November 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

4 Beauty Box Subscriptions In Japan—That Are Simply The Best

Savvy Tokyo

Seasonal Trends

The Most Magical Experiences To Wrap-up 2020

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #107: Twitter Elects Crappiest Home Of The Year

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For December 5-6

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Japanese Anti-Sexual Violence Ad, #ActiveBystander, Becomes Online Hit

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #108: Perfectly Failed Pictures

GaijinPot Blog

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “Dates For Social Media”

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Children Talks: Essential Japanese Vocabulary For The Playground

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 48

GaijinPot Blog