Gov’t unable to confirm safety of 2,936 children, survey shows

TOKYO

The Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare is unable to confirm the safety of 2,936 children in Japan, including 174 in Hokkaido alone, as of Nov 30, 2018. The ministry made the announcement Friday after releasing the results of a survey.

The reasons cited for the uncertainty are due to children not attending nursery or elementary schools and failing to receive medical examinations, Fuji TV reported.

The ministry is requesting local governments and municipalities to promptly check on all children, especially children who are absent from school as they may have been subjected to abuse at home.

The ministry carried out the survey in July 2018 in response to the death of five-year-old Yua Funato, who died of neglect by her parents, in Tokyo’s Meguro Ward last March. Officials said the abuse suffered by Yua remained undetected for so long because she didn’t attend her nursery school.

The safety survey targeted 15,270 children who did not attend either nursery or primary school and had not received medical check-ups. Of that number, the safety of 2,936 – 2,480 of whom were preschool age -- could not be confirmed.

The results also revealed that out of the 12,334 children whose circumstances were known, 143 admitted to having been abused. Ten of those children have since been placed in temporary protective custody at child welfare centers.

