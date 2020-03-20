Governors ask people to avoid Osaka-Hyogo trips during long weekend

Nonessential travel between the western Japanese prefectures of Osaka and Hyogo should be avoided during the three-day weekend starting Friday, amid the spread of the new coronavirus, their governors said Thursday.

Osaka Gov Hirofumi Yoshimura told reporters the request is based on emergency steps proposed by state health experts to prevent the pneumonia-causing virus from spreading further.

"I think an explosive spread can happen anytime in Hyogo Prefecture. Since the number of infected people has also been increasing in Osaka, we have to be on alert," Yoshimura said.

Hyogo Gov. Toshizo Ido said at a press conference he is requesting that residents refrain from traveling between the two neighboring prefectures.

As of Thursday, 119 people were confirmed to be infected with the virus in Osaka Prefecture. More cases have also been reported at medical institutions and elsewhere in Hyogo.

Virus outbreak from Osaka music clubs appears over

Coronavirus infections through four live music venues in Osaka appear to be over as no new cases among visitors have been reported for a week, local authorities said Thursday.

So far, 83 people in 16 of Japan's 47 prefectures have been infected with the pneumonia-causing virus after taking part in events at the western Japan venues, and several dozen people who were in close contact with the infected persons tested positive for the virus as well.

It was regarded as one of the largest clusters of coronavirus outbreaks in the country, but no new infections among the club visitors have been reported since March 12, according to the Osaka prefectural government.

Between Feb 29 and March 15, the prefectural government received 364 inquiries, and 153 people took tests, with 48 of them confirmed to be infected with the virus.

Reported cases on a single day basis peaked at 10 on March 8, according to the prefecture.

Thirty-five cases linked to the live music clubs were reported in other prefectures including Hyogo, Kyoto and Tokyo.

Yoshimura told a press conference that the local government contained the outbreak by releasing the names of the music venues to raise awareness across the nation and by promoting tests.

The music events were held at Arc in Osaka city's Miyakojima Ward, Soap opera classics Umeda in the Kita Ward, and two other venues from Feb 15 to 24.

The prefectural government had asked the National Governors' Association to cooperate in containing the outbreak.

