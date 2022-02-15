Governors seek full antivirus steps amid worries over medical crisis

Japanese prefectural governors called on the central government Tuesday to fully implement coronavirus infection control measures and facilitate the smooth rollout of booster shots amid worries over the medical crisis caused by the rapid spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant.

An urgent proposal to the state compiled by the National Governors' Association said that many areas are "falling into a critical situation" with a heavy strain on the medical system.

"People say the waves of infection are subsiding, but there is still no end in sight," Tottori Gov. Shinji Hirai, who heads the association, said in an online meeting. "The Omicron variant is formidable."

The proposal came as the accumulated total number of COVID-19 cases in Japan surpassed 4 million on Tuesday, only 12 days after exceeding the 3 million mark. The daily death toll hit a record high of 236 the same day, topping 200 for the first time.

The daily case count in Tokyo stood at 15,525 on Tuesday, 1,588 fewer than a week ago.

In the proposal, the governors pointed out the need to get more people to recognize the critical health care situation even though it is widely believed the Omicron variant does not lead to severe illness.

They also urged the central government to promote basic antivirus measures such as wearing face masks, disinfecting hands, and ensuring air ventilation.

Japan's rollout of booster shots has been slow compared with other developed economies, with 10.3 percent of the nation's population receiving them as of Tuesday.

Some people are reluctant to take the shot made by U.S. biotechnology firm Moderna Inc for its apparent stronger adverse reaction. The governors requested the central government to relieve such concern to speed up the vaccination process.

The heads of prefectural governments also called for consultation services for parents of children aged 5 to 11 who will become eligible to receive the vaccine.

Governors from 45 out of the 47 prefectures participated in the online meeting. Representatives from Tokyo and Wakayama were absent.

© KYODO