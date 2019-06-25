Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Graffiti found on stone wall near emperor's residence

TOKYO

Graffiti was found Tuesday morning on a stone wall that surrounds the Akasaka Estate in Tokyo, where Emperor Naruhito and his family reside, police said.

Red lines and writing in the Roman alphabet were painted across dozens of meters on the east wall facing the sidewalk. The graffiti, which appeared to have been sprayed on, was reported by a passer-by around 5 a.m., they said.

Similar markings were found on nearby trees and roadside traffic mirrors. Investigators are checking security camera footage in the area, police added.

