The entire Greek artistic swimming team at the Olympics is in isolation after several members tested positive. Photo: AFP/File
national

Greek artistic swimmers isolated over virus cluster at athletes' village

TOKYO

All 12 members of the Greek artistic swimming team are in isolation after five tested positive for coronavirus in the first cluster detected at the Olympic Games athletes' village, Olympic officials said Wednesday.

The team has withdrawn from remaining competition and the seven members who have so far tested negative have agreed to move to a facility for "close contacts" of positive cases, said Tokyo 2020 spokesman Masa Takaya.

None of those who tested positive so far require hospital care, Takaya added.

The team did not participate in the duet competition on Tuesday and has now withdrawn from the team competition, which will start later this week.

"It pains us to imagine the feelings of the athletes who have done a great deal to prepare for the Games and came all the way to Tokyo in this difficult situation," Takaya told a briefing.

"We pray for their swift recovery," Takaya said, adding that it was the first "cluster" discovered at the Games.

So far, Tokyo 2020 has reported 322 positive virus cases among its "stakeholders" including athletes, officials and media. Most of the positive cases have been among Japanese residents working as employees or contractors.

Postponed by a year over the virus, the Games are taking place under strict anti-infection rules. Tokyo itself is under a virus state of emergency and has registered record infection numbers in recent days.

© 2021 AFP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

Login to comment

Yikes, not good news. Re-evaluating my trip to Greece this month.

-8 ( +0 / -8 )

None of those who tested positive so far require hospital care, Takaya added.

That's true for at least 98% of people who get this virus. So why the hell are we still freaking out about it so much?

Cases are up -- but death rates have plummeted.

That means this virus had deteriorated, or will soon deteriorate, to the level of a bad flu.

-8 ( +1 / -9 )

Hey Mr Bach.... What are you going to say now?

-2 ( +3 / -5 )

Safe Olympics?

Safe Olympics?

0 ( +3 / -3 )

Hey Mr Bach.... What are you going to say now?

He maybe say: "Take care, do not get infected,

follow science, and everything will be fine,

only 4 days left, no drama here .."..

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

the virus has an enviable invisible touch

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

