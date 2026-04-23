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Ground Self-Defense Force member injured in bear attack in Fukushima

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FUKUSHIMA

A Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force member was attacked by a bear on Wednesday at a training ground in northeastern Japan, leaving him with non-fatal injuries, according to local GSDF officials.

The attack occurred when the GSDF member in his 30s was checking an area where a dry leaf fire had broken out in a maneuver area straddling Nishigo and Tenei villages in Fukushima Prefecture.

He suffered bites to his right arm and left wrist and was taken to a hospital, they said.

According to officials at GSDF Camp Fukushima and the local fire department, the fire broke out Wednesday morning during an 81-millimeter mortar firing exercise. The blaze was extinguished Thursday morning after burning 16 hectares of land, including a wooded area within the training ground.

© KYODO

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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