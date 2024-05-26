Ground Self Defense Force conducts annual live fire drill

A Japan Ground Self-Defense Force tank takes part in an annual live-fire artillery drill at its Higashifuji training site in Shizuoka Prefecture on Sunday.

Japan's Ground Self Defense Force on Sunday held a live-fire drill at its Higashifuji training range near Gotemba, Shizuoka Prefecture.

The annual exercise, held since 1961, comes as the government moves to expand the role of the Self-Defense Forces and boost the defense budget.

About 2,100 GSDF personnel participated, using 53 tanks, amphibious vehicles, 38 artillery pieces and V22 Osprey aircraft, Kyodo News reported. Some 68.4 tons of live ammunition worth about 840 million yen were used, the defense ministry said.

The exercise was based on the scenario of retaking one of Japan’s southern islands that had been invaded by enemy forces.

As China continues to expand its presence, Japan’s defense ministry is making a southwest shift, such as opening military bases on remote islands in Kyushu and Okinawa.

The event was not open to the public, as it used to be before the pandemic. The defense ministry said it will no longer be open to the public in order to allow the troops to focus on education and training.

© Japan Today