Ground Self Defense Force conducts annual live fire drill

Japan's Ground Self Defense Force on Sunday held a live-fire drill at its Higashifuji training range near Gotemba, Shizuoka Prefecture.
The annual exercise, held since 1961, comes as the government moves to expand the role of the Self-Defense Forces and boost the defense budget.
About 2,100 GSDF personnel participated, using 53 tanks, amphibious vehicles, 38 artillery pieces and V22 Osprey aircraft, Kyodo News reported. Some 68.4 tons of live ammunition worth about 840 million yen were used, the defense ministry said.
The exercise was based on the scenario of retaking one of Japan’s southern islands that had been invaded by enemy forces.
As China continues to expand its presence, Japan’s defense ministry is making a southwest shift, such as opening military bases on remote islands in Kyushu and Okinawa.
The event was not open to the public, as it used to be before the pandemic. The defense ministry said it will no longer be open to the public in order to allow the troops to focus on education and training.© Japan Today
JJE
That tank needs top mounted slat armor over the turret. Drones will make short work of that.
Mr Goodman
Kinda feel sorry for the general Japanese population as most don't own a gun or even know how to use one.
Japanese police officers fire warning shots in the air.
I hope the self defense forces have got their act together.
Training is good.
Prepare for the worst .