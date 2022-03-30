Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Group of Nagasaki A-bomb survivors to disband due to aging

NAGASAKI

One of the five groups of atomic bomb survivors in southwestern Japan's Nagasaki Prefecture will dissolve later this week due to the advanced age of its members, a source close to the matter said Tuesday.

The group known as Yuaikai was established in August 1979, calling for the expansion of state-designated areas devastated by the 1945 U.S. atomic bombing in the city for further support of victims and aid to people exposed to the attack outside of those areas.

Together with the four other groups of survivors in Nagasaki, Yuaikai has also asked the central government to join the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, the first international pact outlawing the development, testing, possession, and use of nuclear weapons that took effect in January last year.

"I would like to pay tribute to their past activities. I feel very sorry that the role of the organization has come to an end and its form is changing," Nagasaki Mayor Tomihisa Taue said at a regular press conference. "I strongly feel that an era without any atomic bomb survivors is approaching."

Another organization in the prefecture is considering accepting around 200 members of Yuaikai who wish to continue their activities.

The average age of atomic bomb survivors in Japan was 83.94 years as of late March last year, according to the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare.

