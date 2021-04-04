Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

GSDF to hold drills with U.S. Marines, French army, possibly in May

TOKYO

The Ground Self-Defense Force is set to hold joint drills with the U.S. Marine Corps and the French army at a training ground in southwestern Japan, possibly in May, a source close to the matter said.

The large-scale exercise in Japan involving ground troops of the three countries will be the first of its kind. It will come amid Tokyo's efforts to deepen defense cooperation beyond its ally the United States to counter Beijing's growing assertiveness in the South and East China seas.

The drills, expected to be held at the Kirishima training ground in mid-May, will involve the transportation of troops using helicopters. The three countries' forces are also considering engaging in urban warfare drills at the facility straddling Miyazaki and Kagoshima prefectures, the source said.

The GSDF rapid amphibious deployment brigade, dubbed "Japanese Marines" and tasked with defending remote island territories, will be among the units participating in the exercise.

In its efforts to strengthen ties with countries in addition to the United States, the GSDF has recently accepted a liaison officer from the Australian Army and provided know-how in civil engineering to armies in Southeast Asia and the Pacific region.

