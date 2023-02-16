GSDF, U.S. Marines start large-scale joint drills in southwest Japan

The Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force and U.S. Marine Corps on Thursday kicked off monthlong, large-scale joint drills in southwestern Japan, demonstrating the response capabilities of the bilateral alliance amid China's growing military presence in nearby waters.

The annual exercise is being held outside the U.S. state of California for the first time since its launch in 2006, with around 1,700 personnel in total set to participate in the latest drills, according to the GSDF.

The exercise, dubbed "Iron Fist," includes simulation training that involves defending and recapturing remote islands by utilizing amphibious vehicles and Osprey tilt-rotor aircraft. The drills are scheduled to continue through March 12.

On Thursday, the opening ceremony took place at the GSDF's Hijudai Maneuver Area in Oita Prefecture, attended by officers from the two countries. Drills will also take place in the area.

Tokunoshima and Kikaijima islands in Kagoshima Prefecture and the Okinawa main island in southern Japan are also among the planned sites for the exercise.

At a meeting in Hawaii last April, Japanese Self-Defense Forces and U.S. military leaders decided to change the location for the exercise in 2023 from California to areas west of the International Date Line, apparently with Beijing's maritime assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific region in mind.

About 800 Japanese, mainly from the GSDF's Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade, and some 900 Americans, largely from the Okinawa-based U.S. 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, are expected to be involved in the exercises, the GSDF said.

Dubbed the "Japanese Marines," the brigade, set up in 2018 in Sasebo in the southwestern prefecture of Nagasaki, is tasked with defending far-flung islets in Japan's southwest, such as the Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea.

In recent years, Chinese ships have repeatedly intruded into Japanese territorial waters around the Tokyo-controlled uninhabited islets that Beijing claims and calls Diaoyu.

Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force transport vessel Osumi and warships from the U.S. Navy's 7th Fleet will also participate in the drills, the GSDF said.

© KYODO