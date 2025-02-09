 Japan Today
national

Guests at Fukushima hot-spring resort stranded by avalanche

FUKUSHIMA

Over 100 people were stranded in two hotels in a hot-spring resort area in Fukushima, northeastern Japan, after a nearby road was blocked by an avalanche early Monday, local authorities said.

The avalanche occurred at around 4 a.m. in the Tsuchiyu Onsen district, located in a mountainous area in the southwest of the city of Fukushima. The snow covering the road was cleared at around 10:20 a.m., but another snowslip hit the road before noon.

About 160 people were staying or working at the two hotels, one which is a traditional Japanese inn, according to the authorities. No one was trapped in the first snowslide.

Fukushima Prefecture is one of many areas of Japan that have been hit by heavy snowfall since last week.

JR East, meanwhile, in the morning resumed service on a section between Fukushima and Shinjo stations on the Yamagata Shinkansen Line that was suspended due to the derailment of a snow removal vehicle.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

