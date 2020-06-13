Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
national

Guidelines on nightlife business unveiled to stem virus spread

0 Comments
TOKYO

Operators of nightlife establishments will have to keep a record of their customers' names and contact information and ensure social distancing rules as part of measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus, according to guidelines released by the government on Saturday.

The guidelines on such establishments as so-called host clubs where women pay to talk to male employees over drinks and snacks come as new infections in Tokyo are being traced to such places. The new rules were also made public before nightclubs and similar entertainment establishments reopen from June 19.

Economy minister Yasutoshi Nishimura urged the businesses to reopen by taking proper countermeasures against COVID-19. "It's an effort to protect the lives of employees and customers," he told a press conference.

Nishimura made the guidelines public as the government is trying to strike a balance between reopening businesses and preventing a second wave of infections, with some of the recent new infections being traced to nightlife establishments.

Following a downward trend in the number of new COVID-19 cases, the state of emergency declaration was fully lifted on May 25. But new cases have increased to double digits in June.

Tokyo saw 24 new cases of COVID-19 infections Saturday, with four cases from nightlife spots in the Shinjuku entertainment district, bringing the total for the capital to 5,497.

The government asked the operators of nightclubs and similar establishments to list customers' names and contact information hoping it would make it easier to trace infection routes. Other measures in the guidelines included maintaining a distance of at least 1 meter and implementing the use of face masks or face shields.

Nightlife venues such as host clubs and hostess bars are being asked to ensure their staff members refrain from singing and dancing beside their customers.

As for live music venues, high-fives with the audience are to be avoided, while nightclubs are urged to adjust the volume of music to the minimum level to prevent customers from talking loudly and thus protect them against catching droplets in face-to-face socializing.

But challenges remain on the implementation of the guidelines, compiled by the three sectors, as obtaining customers' contact information will be left up to the establishments, and there is also a risk that customers could give false information.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

A Day in the Life of a Frustrated Eikaiwa Teacher

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 23, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Aichi

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Japanese Decoded: Using An Air Conditioner

Savvy Tokyo

Recipes

Savvy Sips: Ginger-Genmai Gin and Tonic

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #85: Racist NHK Video on US BLM Protests Sparks Outrage

GaijinPot Blog

Shopping

Best Adult Shops in Tokyo

GaijinPot Travel