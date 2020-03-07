Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: Hiroyo Matsumoto
national

Guy deliberately bumping into women regrets it when he tries it on pro-wrestler

0 Comments
By grape Japan
TOKYO

Japanese women's wrestlers can be just as a tough outside the ring--or even tougher, as wrestling legend Chigusa Nagayo proved when she stopped a man from assaulting a woman and broke her own finger in the process. Freelance women's wrestler Hiroyo Matsumoto recently went to Twitter to tell of another, although slightly more comical tell wrestling strength in daily life when she found her instincts as a wrestler accidentally surfacing against a surly passerby.

Screen Shot 2020-03-07 at 11.51.31.png

"As I was passing someone on the street, they came at me bumped into me maliciously as if they were trying to knock me away, but because I have a habit of returning a blow if I get tackled, I accidentally sent him flying! I'm sorry...it was out of force of habit...I at least hope this can be an impetus for them to stop bumping into people."

In a case of funny timing, her wrestling colleague and occasional tag team partner DASH Chisako of Sendai Girls responded saying "The same thing happened to me yesterday!"

Screen Shot 2020-03-07 at 11.53.02.png

If you're wondering why someone would purposefully go around trying to bump into people, it's an unfortunate occurrence in Japan explained by the term butsukariya (bumpers, bumping guys), or men who deliberately bump (usually with force) into women inside crowded areas or train stations. One such case in Shinjuku Station raised attention to the issue and resulted in increased security and surveillance.

As for Matsumoto and DASH, commenters on Twitter on expressing gratitude with some saying "Thank you so much for knocking him away!", "Thank you! This is good medicine for that person!", "I want knock away a bustsukariya too!", while other women have shared similar experiences.

If you're one of these serial bumpers, (well, first of all, seek help) it might not be best to do it to someone who earned the name "Lady Destroyer" for breaking a wall and a hardcore match queen.

Screen Shot 2020-03-07 at 11.54.29.png

Read more stories from grape Japan.

-- PET Bottles Abolished at Sumitomo Riko in Attempt to Improve Environmental Issues

-- Japanese Model Gives Tutorial On Converting Bras To Sickness Masks

-- It’s not easy to get a coronavirus test in Japan [Interview with a Tokyo resident]

© grape Japan

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

5 Vacations to Help Rebuild Japan’s Disaster Hit Tohoku Region

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Tweet of the Week #71: Iconic Anime Akira Predicted 2020 Olympic Game Turmoils

GaijinPot Blog

Yamaguchi

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Hiroshima

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Families

8 Indoor Japanese Games To Try Out During The Coronavirus School Shutdown

Savvy Tokyo

Landmark

Kintaikyo Bridge

GaijinPot Travel

GaijinPot 2020 Cherry Blossom Contest

GaijinPot Travel