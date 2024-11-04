 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Hong Kong's last colonial governor Patten among foreigners decorated in Japan

1 Comment
TOKYO

Christopher Patten, Hong Kong's last British colonial governor who oversaw its handover to Chinese rule in 1997, is among the 87 foreigners recognized in this year's fall decorations for their notable contributions to Japan, the government said Sunday.

Patten, 80, who was the territory's governor from 1992 until its return to China, went on to serve as the chancellor of the University of Oxford from 2003 to 2024.

"I regard it as a great honor and privilege and a pleasure as well because Japan has been a very important part of my life," said Patten, who will be bestowed with the Grand Cordon of the Order of the Rising Sun, the highest honor to be conferred in the fall commendations.

Retired Gen. Paul Nakasone, who served concurrently as head of the U.S. Cyber Command and the National Security Agency from 2018 to 2024, will be awarded the same top honor.

The Japanese American, known as a cyber warfare expert, was the first person of Asian descent to hold the dual posts. He previously led the U.S. Army Cyber Command from 2016 to 2018.

The foreign recipients, including 20 women, hail from 46 countries and regions.

A total of 3,987 individuals will receive fall decorations this year, with women accounting for 439, or 11 percent, and 1,866, or nearly 47 percent, from the private sector.

Among the Japanese recipients, Nobuaki Koga, 72, who was the head of Japan's largest labor union known as Rengo, and Sakihito Ozawa, 70, former environment minister, will also be bestowed with the Grand Cordon of the Order of the Rising Sun.

World-renowned ballerina Yoko Morishita, 75, with a dancing career spanning 70 years, is set to receive the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Star.

Tetsuro Hama, 76, a Japanese restaurant owner in Britain, will be awarded the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Rays, for promoting Japanese food overseas.

The decorations will be conferred at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Wednesday, with Emperor Naruhito bestowing the Grand Cordon of the Order of the Rising Sun. Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba will hand out the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Star.

Unfortunately, the article doesn’t make it clear how he contributed to Japan. Great job with Hong Kong and Oxford University, but no detail about his work on Japan. He states it has been a big part of his life though.

