A lightning bolt is seen over Tokyo's Rainbow Bridge on Sunday afternoon. Photo: KYODO
national

Hail, heavy rain lash Kanto region

TOKYO

A sudden downpour drenched the Kanto region on Sunday afternoon. Lightning and thunder were followed by hailstorms and heavy rain in Tokyo and five neighboring prefectures.

Tokyo recorded around 55 millimeters of rain between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m., the Japan Meteorological Agency said. Power outages were reported in several wards as well as parts of Ibaraki Prefecture, Fuji TV reported, adding that power had been restored by 6 p.m.

The meteorological agency said unstable atmospheric conditions have been bringing heavy rain to southwest and east Japan over the past few days.

