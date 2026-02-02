Half of 20 major Japanese cities face shrinking population

Half of 20 large Japanese cities, each with at least over 700,000 residents, have experienced a population decline compared to 10 years ago, partly due to a falling birthrate, analysis by Kyodo News showed Sunday.
An estimate for 2050 shows that the number of those cities that will see a population decline will expand to 18, despite their earlier success in having attracted young people from nearby areas.
Kitakyushu, located in the southwest of the country, marked the steepest decline among the ordinance-designated cities, which are vested with authority similar to that of prefectures in terms of social welfare and public health, among others. The city's population declined by 6.5 percent, from 970,000 to 910,000.
The shrinking population is prompting policymakers to review the designated cities system, which was based on the assumption of population growth.
Launched in 1956, the system was based on a certain level of population growth. Yokohama, Nagoya, Kyoto, Osaka, and Kobe were the first cities to be designated that year.
Shizuoka and six others have joined the group, after the government lowered its minimum requirement for designated cities from a population of 1 million to 700,000.
Comparing the basic residence register data of 2015 and 2025 as of Jan. 1, Kitakyushu was followed by Shizuoka, which saw a 6.0 percent drop from 710,000 to 670,000.
Data analysis showed that in contrast, Fukuoka marked the steepest population rise of 8.2 percent to 1.60 million, followed by Saitama with an increase of 7.1 percent to 1.35 million, and Kawasaki, up 6.2 percent to 1.53 million.
According to the 2025 data and the National Institute of Population and Social Security Research's 2050 estimates, Fukuoka and Kawasaki are the only two designated cities whose populations will not shrink by 2050.
Critics have pointed out that the designated cities have not been allocated enough financial resources in relation to their cumbersome duties, prompting some cross-party Diet members to push for the idea of turning them into "special cities" independent from prefectural governments.
As for the 62 core cities with a population of at least 200,000, 52, or about 84 percent, face a shrinking population compared to a decade ago, the analysis showed.© KYODO
sakurasuki
Japanese can blame many things in Japan to foreigners but not shrinking population, there's nothing can be done by Japanese to blame it to foreigner. As matter of fact foreigners is part of solution in replacing of workforce that are gone and aging.
Geeter Mckluskie
There's no blame because it's not a negative thing. Populations fluctuate organically. A reduction in population is prudent at this point in Japan's history with AI and automation forecast to render 30-50% NET job losses within the next 2 decades at minimum.
No, that would only exacerbate the strain on the public coffers as 30-50% of those jobs will no longer exist and the resulting unemployment of foreign workers (who mainly work in fields that are most likely to incur job losses) would require unemployment assistance or welfare. So, you would have created 2 problems when you had one.
sakurasuki
@Geeter Mckluskie
Just talk realistically, for example elderly care industry the number of workforce decrease by 29 thousands, while the number of foreigners working in elderly care is 90 thousands people.
The demands still steady, since many of elderly that can't take care themselves is increasing.
.
Even in JT article today, there's shortage of driver that can be filled by foreigners.
https://japantoday.com/category/quote-of-the-day/People-complain-that-foreigners-are-taking-jobs-from-Japanese-but-look-Japanese-don%E2%80%99t-come-and-take-the-jobs-we-offer
It's not easy to be bus or truck driver in Japan, where the restriction of blood alcohol is really strict. Many of them need to cautious when they have drinking party during their holiday since they day after their blood still have trace of alcohol. The job can be though however when is not being allowed during holiday, even ordinary Japanese will go away from that job.
FizzBit
Geeter Mckluskie hits the nail on the head.
Geeter Mckluskie
OK...Let's talk realistically:
The total number of deaths in Japan for 2025 was about 1,599,850 (≈1.60 million), according to government population statistics that include natural change (births minus deaths). This figure was reported as the highest death count on record, driven by Japan’s rapidly aging population
In Japan and many other high-income countries, the vast majority of deaths occur among older age groups, especially those 70 years and older. Historical analyses (for earlier years such as 2021) show that about 90.7 % of all deaths occurred at age 70 or above
Now...look ahead 20 years. Japan's ELDERLY are rapidly dying out...meaning fewer and fewer health care workers needed in that field...within the next 20 years. In the meantime 3-5 year work visas for those who specialise in elderly health cafe is a prudent solution for the time being...but not the long term as more and more technology arises to help in that field...and as fewer and fewer elderly due to each subsequent generation having had fewer and fewer children.
Shortages of truck drivers arise concurrently with fewer and fewer needs for truck drivers...etc. etc. etc.
Japan should not dictate their policies in order to keep dying industries afloat. If a company can't fill a role than that role is not as crucial as some would argue. Populations fluctuate organically. There was a study done on a Dingo population over more that a decade. When the food in that area became scarce, the Dingoes began to cannibalise each other, culling their numbers...until the numbers were once again sustainable. This happened naturally. Japan's population is reducing as a matter of nature.
masugomi
Before we had a lot of people, we had fewer people. The world will be fine.
Ricky Kaminski13
30-50% minimum. Exactly Geeter. This is the elephant in the room that no one seems to talk about and maybe, just like you so cleverly stated in your well elucidated post, it may well be another get out of free jail card for Japan. Somehow they manage to turn a massive blind spot and thirty years asleep at the wheel into an actual advantage. A gaman tzuyoi culture not exactly known for its social justice warriors out in the streets protesting the price of jam or screaming about rights and perceived injustices, will be another big advantage. They will quietly suck it up and ride the inevitable global chaos probably better than anyone. The doomers will of course hate that, but just watch and see.
I wonder how nations in the region like Indonesia for example , with their large youth populations will fare? Was saying this to a mate actually the other day at an enkai. We get to ride out and witness the coming massive global and societal changes and shifts here in rural Japan, probably one of the safest places on the planet.
Can’t imagine to many mass brawls and pitchforks around here we both laughed. Actually looking forward to seeing it all play out, lucky to be not so far away from retirement and we are all gunna learn a lot , really quickly, about true human nature.
mii
Anxiety has impacts on both sexuality and repeoductavity. Also cultural environment has huge psychological impacts too. There are a lot of animal testing in this field.
Abe234
You might wanna stop banging on about the BIG cities cause many have infrastructure and can still function, and will take (businesses) immigrants.Try looking further out where bus and rail services hospital, dental, schools, supermarkets,gasoline stations, are going to really struggle because your immigrant population don’t want to work or even live there. Bringing in more immigrants to the big cities will plug some jobs, create more consumers, pay a bit more city tax etc but that’s not going to happen in the middle of nowhere. Schools will close, bus services will be cut, tradesmen will retire, and that’s before rice, fruit, dairy farmers are even brought into the equation. And then any young people there, will have dreams of university, big cities and bright lights. Which was our policy too. To have highly educated workers and universities and of course, they’d choose to have smaller families to spend their money on stuff and experiences, instead of popping out that 3rd or 4th kid. You can’t spend the money on a larger family and on the same experiences, and stuff twice. I think there was a trade off. It was government policy (around the world) to have smaller families to, give women more choices either in fertility, education or employment “make people richer”. Having a larger family was seen as (by business and politicians) as bad thing, especially as it would keep the women as “less economically” productive and governments would have to spend more on supporting a larger family. Especially if the family split. And being a teen mum was frowned upon.
I think your perspective maybe rather narrow. Older people, and children in rural areas still need all the services that the big cities require. And I’m not sure A.I is able to take an elderly person to the doctor or drug store.
Geeter Mckluskie
Again, populations fluctuate oranically. If the services requried by people in rural areas no longer exist, those people will move to areas in which those services DO exist. If, as in some rural areas, there occurs revitalisation due to companies moving satellite offices to where their employees can experience a more healthy work-life balance then those towns will well...see revitalisation as a matter of course:
https://www.japan.go.jp/tomodachi/2020/autumn2020/new_workstyle_blooming.html
Geeter Mckluskie
More and more...the doctor and drug store can come to the elderly person.
AI-equipped mobile vans are being deployed in rural Japan to address severe healthcare shortages for the elderly, enabling remote, rapid diagnostics in underserved areas. These vans often utilize advanced imaging technology and artificial intelligence for tasks such as cancer screening and real-time health monitoring to improve accessibility.
Key details:
Purpose: These vans bridge the gap in medical access for elderly, isolated, or rural populations, tackling the scarcity of local doctors.
Technology: The vans feature AI-powered diagnostic tools, which may include rapid screenings for diseases.
Implementation: Similar initiatives (such as in Bhutan) demonstrate the effectiveness of using AI-equipped mobile units for bringing specialized care to remote villages.
browny1
Not addressed in the article has been the failure of successive govts to initiate any realistic long term de-centralization program.
Years ago politicians talked about it as a kind of "holy grail" - a revival of regional Japan.
Of course all smoke and mirrors to somehow cloud the minds of the squinting population.
Yes there are other growing Megalopolises in the world - heavens forbid - but the simple fact that Greater Tokyo has expanded in an extraordinary manner and continues to do so beggars belief.
Sited on the most active high intensity earthquake zone in the world - the junction of 3 massive tectonic plates - is surely as dumbfounding as it is irresponsible. Sadly the catastrophe will come and it WILL see a major collapse of economic, financial, industrial, infrastructure functioning and the inevitable terrible loss of life and livelihood for untold numbers of citizens.
Relocating services & industries to the regional medium sized cities would not only be a safeguard of future functioning but help stabilize and reinvigorate those cities.
But it seems that Control is the key element. Having everything in one place enables easier manipulation, collusion and management of govt / industry / financial entities. Giving up even a slice of that may well be weakening the vice like grip Inc already has.
A nationwide population reduction and the increasing concentration of people et al in Tokyo is not a sensible reality.
Not too late but there is little synergy to fuel such.
Geeter Mckluskie
Japan should not rely on importing foreign labor to solve its demographic problem because immigration addresses immediate labor shortages, not the structural issue of population aging and long-term dependency ratios. Large-scale labor inflows would have to be permanent and expanding, eventually increasing social integration and fiscal costs without achieving demographic balance. Moreover, as automation advances, imported workers risk displacing domestic workers, shifting the burden onto the state through higher unemployment insurance and welfare payouts rather than reducing strain. Productivity gains from automation align more cleanly with a shrinking workforce than continuously importing labor does.
virusrex
The experts in public administration say it is a negative thing that will bring a lot of problems for the country, a personal claim to your own authority to support your personal opinion about this not being true is not an argument. Can you bring any expert in public administration claiming this is fine? if not, why do you think nobody agrees with you?
The Japanese population is not fluctuating organically, the decrease is principally due to a reduction of the economically productive population and this will be the case for decades to come.
That makes absolutely no sense, foreign workers stay in the country while they have work, if (again only according to you) the Jobs are lost, then there is no visa, foreigners will not be a burden because of unemployment because that is condition enough to leave the country.
So your suggestion is to let people be without care for 20 years? that betrays a huge lack of empathy, not to count that the people doing the care would be economically productive and would help supporting the costs of the elderly, something that at this point is not sustainable.
Producing an unbalance that will take many decades to be corrected, pretending the country can do nothing during those decades is what clearly defies logic, like thinking all the money tourists use in Japan goes directly to the government to use freely.
Therefore exacerbating the food insufficiency of the country, part of the problem, not the solution.
How many? where? at what point this would be a realistic solution to the problem? just because Chappie tells you this is happening that does not mean it is actually real, AI are notoriously flawed and claim things that have no relationship with reality all the time.
Abe234
Geeter MckluskieToday 09:06 am JST
Again, populations fluctuate oranically. If the services requried by people in rural areas no longer exist, those people will move to areas in which those services DO exist. If, as in some rural areas, there occurs revitalisation due to companies moving satellite offices to where their employees can experience a more healthy work-life balance then those towns will well...see revitalisation as a matter of course:
I respectfully disagree. Why? Since when has a population grown or shrunk organically? We can see historically that the population has declined significantly. Infact it maybe better NOT to talk about population but about “fertility rates”. That has been falling for decades. A population maybe increase and decrease due to famine, war, and disease, but as each country becomes richer the rule is “falling fertility” which means falling populations. Ofcourse you could increase the “population” by immigration but as we are starting to see social pressures build up.
You’re right about drug stores and doctors going to the elderly, but again these doctors themselves are aging. Most young doctors want to work in big city hospitals, they want to be like the so they see in dramas.(ofcourse that’s no reality. However no modern industrial country has increased its population, (fertility rate) organically, except via immigration. We see this is rural areas where a school has only 10 students. It’s hard to get teachers. And sorry A.I or online lessons are not the same as a real human connection. How can people move so easily in Japan if you bought a house 40 years ago? Your property price is worthless? Especially in rural areas, and to move to a large expensive city? Since some of these people may have only one child, they may have moved away. That elderly person might need care from someone. Who can look after that person? The daughter who is married? Movies in with her husbands family and may have a couple of kids of her own. It’s not as simple as waiting 50 or 60 years or even 100 years to see a turn around in the population.
we could A) force big cities to absorb smaller rural towns. B) change the tax system to encourage certain businesses (that can) to move out of big cities c) ask all hospitals to set up satellite clinics to replace the smaller private clinics D). Schools might need to combine, eg bring kindergarten, primary schools, junior high schools or high schools, colleges together. But does everyone need to go to university?
encourage clinics, drug stores to set up in supermarkets, schools, combine convenience stores and gasoline stations together. Public transportation will be very hard, but the post office or delivery services could run something.
(just brainstorming) but I’m trying to find a modern industrialized country that’s “naturally” growing.
but I am open to your references.
Geeter Mckluskie
That issue can be addressed by recruiting young farmers from places like Indonesia and Vietnam, farmers familiar with rice growing and similar climate and terrain constraints. Sanseito has proposed such targeted immigration. It's also being addressed by companies like Kubota who are already employing AI robotics in the field of agriculture. Kubota has developed its “Agri Robo Series” of autonomous farm machines — including tractors, rice transplanters, and combine harvesters — that can work without a person on board, navigating fields using GPS and automated steering systems. These machines have been shipped and used across Japanese farms, helping reduce labor needs. At Kubota’s own demonstration and incubation farms, smart greenhouse technologies are being tested that combine automation, AI, and sensor systems to optimize watering, plant growth monitoring, and other tasks, laying groundwork for future expansion of automated horticulture.
In northern Saitama Prefecture, farmers are already using AI-equipped rice-planting robots like the Kubota Agri Robo NW8SA in real field operations during planting season, significantly reducing labor and fatigue. These machines use sensors and GPS to correct positioning and maintain accuracy in planting.
Mr Kipling
I hope the situation in Japan doesn't come to this!
wallace
There are about 2.57 million foreigners with working visas tied to their jobs. When they lose their jobs, they may lose their work visas, and if they cannot find another job, they are required to leave. While working, they pay taxes and health insurance. They might be able to claim back some of those when leaving.
Three-Month Rule: If you lose your job, you do not immediately lose your visa, but you are generally expected to find new employment within 3 months.
"Designated Activities" Visa: If you cannot find a job within that timeframe, your visa could be cancelled. However, if you are actively looking for work, you may be able to apply for a "Designated Activities (Job Seeking)" visa to extend your stay.
Moderator
Back on topic please.
virusrex
Therefore recognizing that foreign labor is necessary and desirable. The problem is that you have double standards, recognizing some needs but not others.
Of course, foreign young farmers will also face the same problems that the locals do, and will see a huge appeal to do the same and change locations to big cities.
So, do you have any expert saying that AI robotics are a practical solution to the depopulation of rural zones that come from leaving those areas without services? Obviously Kubota will say anything that will let them sell more, but how about independent people? Any reference where this is seen as something that can be implemented on a national scale on time to make a difference?
Nihon Tora
I agree with browny1 - the problem is of course, partly due to declining population, but also due to policy. More could be done to encourage businesses to set up operations in regional cities. In the UK, many government agencies were moved away from London eg, the DVLA to Swansea etc. With so many things now doable online, along with Japan’s excellent transport and delivery services, there really is no need for many businesses to be located in Tokyo. Regional cities often offer a cheaper cost of living, lower housing and business rents meaning lower salary requirements and an environment more conducive to raising children - it’s a win on all fronts, but instead more and more jobs and people flow into Tokyo. Unfortunately, Japan just continues to do what it has always done because that’s what worked in 1980.
Abe234
Geeter MckluskieToday 09:06 am JST
Again, populations fluctuate oranically. If the services requried by people in rural areas no longer exist, those people will move to areas in which those services DO exist. If, as in some rural areas, there occurs revitalisation due to companies moving satellite offices to where their employees can experience a more healthy work-life balance then those towns will well...see revitalisation as a matter of course:
I forgot to mention. We can’t expect people to “move where the services are” sell up their property,(as a retired person) spend what money they do have on renting or buying another property. And much more importantly, we would be only destroying that community even faster. We would be forcing that person to give up the relationships, friends they’ve built up over decades making them ,ironically,even more isolated and lonely with no social support network in the “new area”..Literally! Japans housing system isn’t a property ladder economy like the U.S., UK Australia. We buy a home, and basically stay there. it maybe easy if your a single person to sell up (if you can) but many of these people have a wife or husband to consider, and if you sold up ina rural area, it might not be worth much to them financially but I bet it is worth a fortune to them in social interaction, friends, neighbors, and memories, and emotionally.
Geeter Mckluskie
0.87 % of all doctors are foreign in Japan
TokyoLiving
Same as western world...
Geeter Mckluskie
"Therefore recognizing that foreign labor is necessary and desirable. The problem is that you have double standards, recognizing some needs but not others."
Not double-standards, but standards...targeted immigration for areas of need, being one such standard.
virusrex
Who made those forecasts? also "the next 2 decades at the minimum" means that "at least" for 2 decades there will be a very important deficit for those jobs (and those contributions to the pension system), something that could extend for many more decades if the overly optimistic promises of automation don't crystalize, something that happens a lot. I mean, in the past technology like hydroponics were supposed to solve food self sufficiency in a few years.
The double standards come when you (without any real basis) consider some as areas of need and others irrelevant. Without objective arguments to defend the difference this means you are just making an artificial difference based on nothing real.
Geeter Mckluskie
Yes, we most certainly can, as that's what is happening...hence the depopulation of rural towns that hold no sway for the residents who have moved out and on.
Geeter Mckluskie
Areas of need identify themselves. A company may need cheap employees to survive. Whether or not Japan or more accurately the average Japanese citizen who isn't an owner of a company that needs cheap foreign labour to survive...needs such companies.
Geeter Mckluskie
Nope, I recognize areas of need and support immigration to that end.
wallace
Geeter Mckluskie
All of the jobs you have listed will still be needed in 10 or 20 years. Change will come slowly. The country needs farmers, but who will be the new ones? Foreigners on privately owned land. How will that work out? Robots, maybe some. Drones, for some of it.
There is no way to grow rice without involving the farmers.
Even when farmers become too old, and they have no one to get over they are unwilling to sell land that has been in their families for generations. Rentals are always possible.
wallace
Workers pay taxes and health insurance. Robots and AI do not.
Geeter Mckluskie
*Long-term projections and expert models suggest that by 2050 a majority (60–80 %) of jobs worldwide could be automated or transformed by AI and automation, with Japan’s shrinking workforce (forecast to fall by roughly one-third by 2050) amplifying the relative impact on employment even if precise job-loss counts aren’t yet fixed in official forecasts.*
IMF / OECD / credible aggregated forecasts — Analyses aggregated by data sources show that around 40 % of jobs worldwide may be affected by AI, and that by 2050, 60 %–80 % of jobs could be automated or transformed, impacting labor markets on a massive scale.
kohakuebisu
Losing 8% in 10 years for Fukuoka is massive. 1 in 12 people. That's a huge hole in local finances.
(I've been there a long time ago and liked it)
MiuraAnjin
Japan experienced a huge baby boom in the early 1970s. Twenty years from now there will be more elderly people needing care, not fewer.
virusrex
A claim still not supported by any reference (like a link) just a personal opinion. The claim that foreing farmers are still needed is as strongly supported as the claim that all these jobs are needed as well.
But this is not a source, it is still claiming you have a source but without providing any.
important also that this is a "could be" and that the number includes a "transformed" which can simply mean facilitated (or the opposite, hindered, as it happens right now with programming), that is something very different from those jobs being scrapped, it may just mean that workers will need one extra skill.
Still zero links. This reply is like the hallucinations made by AI, except worse because the AI at least apologizes when it does it. Do you have any actual link to support these claims? without it anybody just writing the opposite (IMF / OECD / credible aggregated forecasts predict jobs will not be affected) would defeat this argument.
Which again can simply mean be made easier, not scrapped.
fallaffel
No need to worry. Fukuoka's population increased, not decreased. :)
grc
This article makes a pigs ear of explaining what a ordinance-designated city is
Longhaul
Half of 20 major Japanese cities face shrinking population
Is that a bad thing? All of them are world class.
Geeter Mckluskie
Workers go on unemployment insurance and welfare when their jobs have been rendered redundant...Robots and AI do not
Geeter Mckluskie
Change will come as quickly as AI technology in those fields advances...which is exponentially
Fruit picking was considered one of the hardest farm tasks to automate. The fact it’s now working at all matters more than how common it is today.
Because Japan already has working fruit-picking automation in production environments, the remaining timeline is much shorter than people assume
For fruit picking specifically:
Greenhouse fruit (tomatoes, cucumbers, strawberries):
50% of farms using labor-replacing picking equipment → ~2030–2035
Orchard fruit (apples, pears, citrus):
~2035–2045, depending heavily on orchard redesign
So HALF of farms are projected to implement labor-replacing picking equipment within the next 10 years...not 20
Change is occurring sooner than you imagine, Wallace
Geeter Mckluskie
Sometimes it's helpful to mine AI for the data base of information it runs off of. For example, I knew that Kubota was implementing AI automated farm equipment but to what extent and where I asked precisely where and how it's being used.
wallace
Geeter Mckluskie
Workers pay taxes and health insurance. Robots and AI do not.
Yes, if they remain unemployed and they have paid into the system for 10, 20, 30, 40 years.
Unemployment benefits in Japan (Kihon Teate) generally last for 90 to 360 days, depending on age, length of coverage, and reason for leaving. Payments, which are roughly 50-80% of the previous salary, must be claimed within one year of job loss at a local Hello Work office, with payments starting after a 7-day waiting period.
No one has come up with a solution for how workers will live and how governments collect taxes when many occupations are done by AI and robots.
Seizo
Depopulation is a structural shift to be managed rather than seen as a "failure" to be reversed. This is a global trend; as economies mature, birth rates typically fall below replacement levels (the "organic" fall as societies adapt to their economies noted in other comments.)
In Japan, we may be among the first to undertake "shrinkonomics" on a large scale as people start to think "how do we live with this" rather than "how do we stop this?" If you are unable or unwilling to accept a lot of immigrants, your choices are limited.
Expect compact city initiatives where services are centralized in designated cities - people are moved (not forced onto buses like a totalitarian state, but with incentives and encouragement) to where hospitals, utilities, and transport can be maintained efficiently. This will allow abandoned rural land (of which there is plenty) to return back into forests or carbon sinks, reducing the massive infrastructural maintenance burden on the state.
I would also expect more high-tech productivity - the age where value was found in traditional labour is gone. Value is in scalability and ownership of it, so to replace labour we will see more and more robotic and AI incursions. I agree that immigrant labour will be less and less necessary.
I also think (happening already) that the traditional retirement age will be swept aside - people will (and many want to) work (well) into their 70s. This will ease the burden on the pension system, fill some gaps in the workforce, and keep the elderly population who still want to work, active.
The next 20 years will be a costly transition, but rural and small town depopulation will be managed in their decline, to ensure current and long-term stability.
virusrex
Change do not necessarily means replacement, it may not even mean something positive, that is what would be necessary to be proved with references. At this point all this is 100% hearsay, this means that foreigner farm workers would still be as necessary as every other work.
Still a baseless claim, no link just you saying this is so.
According to whom? based on what data? are you just repeating what companies trying to sell AI are saying? because this makes as much sense as saying that fully autonomous AI taxis have been available over the world since 2016 because that is what Musk claimed.
According to which source, which experts? showing what data and which models? That is what would actually work as a support for the claim, not just one nameless person on the internet saying so.
But it is useless to present what AI says without presenting the references used to support the claims, AI lies and makes bad mistakes all the time. It is horribly bad to just believe the agents without confirming the sources by yourself, it is worse to present the claims to others as arguments this way.
But when the fall greatly surpasses the need that remains to support the population that no longer is economically productive this is when it has to be treated as a problem to solve.
But in countries with sever lack of alimentary sufficiency this is again a huge and urgent problems. Abandoning rural land is not a solution, it is not even remotely sustainable.
Productivity that do not reflect in support for the population economically inactive. For good or for bad the Japanese system is deeply dependent on lots of workers being the core of the productivity, paying their pension fees, etc. Some people will want to work over their 70, but it makes no realistic sense to pretend this is going to be generalized and people will gladly rennounce to a right they have been promised during decades.
Pretending the problem has already been solved is the worst thing you can do to actually address the problems, there are many things that have not been yet addressed, optimism can be excessive and unjustified, and it will come in the way of actually recognizing the work that needs to be done to prevent huge problems in the future.
wallace
Geeter Mckluskie
You have posted numerous comments on AI and robots making jobs redundant. But not a single one on how workers will survive and how governments will collect taxes.
finally rich
I thank God for had been sent to that beautiful capital in the alps during my teens, I wouldn't have fallen in love with Japan if I had went to Tokyo or Osaka...
2 decades later, I guess I've visited around 40 prefectures and the veredict is always the same:
A capital that it's at least 3h away from Tokyo/Osaka/Nagoya and its people actually work and live their lives there (without going for the "big cities" for the weekend) = what a clean, beautiful city that is.
Japan truly is covered with these gem cities.
Always wanted to go back to those days but I know the pain will unbearable when the kids turn 18 and they head right straight to Tokyo.
Zaphod
Geeter Mckluskie
Wrong. There is nothing wrong with a smaller population. The problem is getting there. The rapidly shrinking native population caused by the low birthrates is an economic and social disaster because of the inverted population pyramid.
It should be a priority for the goverment to stabilize birth rates at a value around 2, using all carrot and stick measures that they have.
smithinjapan
THis has only been predicted for... what... a hundred years? They have had DECADES to deal with it, but simply kicked the can down the road and in fact made things harder. Now we're at the end of the road -- no more kicking the can.
Abe234
MckluskieToday 10:13 am JST
You’re right about drug stores and doctors going to the elderly, but again these doctors themselves are aging
Totally! That’s the problem. We could add, nurses, dentists, physiotherapists, radiologists, engineers.
As for A.I it will replace some jobs. But just as computers DIDNT rover all jobs it just meant we can fire half the workforce and get the other half to do the same work or more on a computer. We can see that with typists. Jobs disappeared but new once’s sprung up. Instead of 5 paralegals maybe we only need one. Instead of 5 accountants maybe we only need a couple, but nobody saw how the internet would change how we bought things delivered things. Even the new jobs will disappear. Who is a web designer now? A.I will work in the background but it’s never going to replace a doctor, a nurse, a pilot, or even a taxi driver. Why? Because people pay tax. A.I and robots don’t. Itll just mean we can do more with less staff in less time or we can do more with the same staff amount of staff. anyone remember we were all going to have more free time when computers came along!!!! Well that didn’t happen. We got busier. Although, maybe if there are no jobs what’s the point of having a family if you don’t earn enough to support that family!
Geeter Mckluskie
Finances Fukuoka would need less of as there would be fewer people to serve.
nickybutt
Less people is good for Japan for many reaons...
Geeter Mckluskie
Yep...and the areas where foreign workers are mostly concentrated are those whose jobs are forecast to most likely end up on the scrapheap. The remaining available jobs will go to Japanese...as they should.
Those that will go to foreign workers include those in sectors such as farming where the need is greatest.
I recently took a snowboarding trip with my son (Pal Cal Tsumagoi). The entire hotel staff was foreign, the front desk staff, the cleaning staff, the restaurant staff...every one.
Those are NOT essential jobs, and the only reason they're not held by Japanese is the pay is too low to attract Japanese workers. Those resort hotels can disappear into history without affecting anyone but the (in the case of Pal Cal) foreign owners (Australian in Pal Cal Tsumagoi's case) or Japanese owners who prey on needy workers from overseas to keep their precarious enterprises afloat.
Geeter Mckluskie
20 years from now the baby boomers will have mostly died off, 30 years they will have all died off.
They will be followed by a generation with fewer...then then next will have fewer...fewer and fewer elderly to take care of every 10 years...
The population is levelling out to a more sustainable number...naturally
Geeter Mckluskie
East Germany (1990–2010)
(No war — purely economic migration + demographic collapse)
Population: ~16.6 million → ~14.5 million
Loss: ~13% in two decades
Quality of life: Improved substantially
Key points:
GDP per capita rose sharply
Infrastructure massively upgraded
Life expectancy increased
Housing space per person expanded
Many regions depopulated, yes — but for residents, material living standards improved, not worsened.
Ireland (1840s → early 1900s, **post-famine period)**
(Ignoring the famine itself, which was catastrophic)
Population: ~8.5 million → ~4.4 million (nearly 50% decline)
Cause: Emigration + lower birth rates over decades
Quality of life: Improved for those who remained
Why QoL didn’t collapse:
Land per capita increased
Wages rose as labor shortages emerged
Nutrition improved after subsistence farming declined
Institutions stabilized under later governance
By the late 19th century, real wages and living conditions were higher than before population peaked, even though total population never recovered.
Japan (2010–present)
(You’ll appreciate this one, given our earlier Japan discussions.)
Population: ~128 million → ~123 million
Trend: Accelerating decline
Quality of life: High and stable
Indicators:
One of the world’s longest life expectancies
Low violent crime
Strong public services
Rising capital per worker
Automation offsetting labor loss
Japan is actually the best modern test case that population decline ≠ societal collapse.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Immigration is proven to work. Automation is a crapshoot.
HopeSpringsEternal
Population situation in Japan MUCH worse than 'official Govt' estimates, as +30M, over 25% of JN population, post WWII boomers to turn 80 or pass, by 2040, as falling birth rate is set to fall sharply in 2030s with far fewer 18-39yr old JN women etc.
Cities not immune from demographics, thus empty housing in Japan, today at 14% will be +30% by 2035
Geeter Mckluskie
Automation is happening whether you like it or not...and it WILL render many current jobs (especially those held by foreigners in Japan) redundant.
Then what? How exactly will those unemployed pay for the elderly who no longer work?
Geeter Mckluskie
Or better...depending on how you look at it.
And no longer be a burden on the public purse
Agent_Neo
The areas where I think we've seen an increase in foreign employees recently are convenience stores, the food service industry, and nursing care.
A distinctive feature of these jobs is that they don't require much specialized knowledge and anyone can become one.
There are too many convenience stores in Japan. The elderly, who make up a large proportion of the population, will eventually disappear. With the development of AI and robots, we may see a time when even agriculture will be automated, if not entirely.
During Japan's period of high economic growth, there was no need for foreign labor.
Just like with stock investment, what's needed are people's aspirations and the income to fulfill them.
commanteer
A lot of people seem to misread this. Fukuoka's population didn't shrink at all - but grew by 8%. It was the big exception to the trend.
So far as immigration, what happens when they get old and need care? More immigrants?
Any system that depends on non-stop population growth is unsustainable and set up to fail. I don't see any point in ruining Japan for a hundred years just to put a band-aid on the next twenty.
HopeSpringsEternal
Technology always disrupts, but historically has always been a 'net' job creator as a result of creating or expanding industries, services, markets, etc., so will this time be so different?
What's really different is demographics, as now there are truly not enough workers, especially in Japan, so technology and automation is no longer optional for most industries and why tech. now at the center of economic growth, wealth creation and culture in general
HopeSpringsEternal
Some policy makers in Japan and in other countries prefer mass migration, because it lowers the cost of labor and importantly reduced the need for tech and automation, which are very deflationary in nature
While other countries prefer a Tech. first approach that results in far less need for added labor, due to lousy demographics, by fueling productivity.
Japan's policymakers now trying to strike right balance, but unfortunately, domestic tech. industry very weak, so either way policymakers must rely on outside help to keep highly indebted Govt. led economy from collapsing
HopeSpringsEternal
Japanese policymakers know that mass migration to deal with demographic collapse, will continue to put downward pressure on ALL wages, further reducing standards of living while also destabilizing the society
Safe bet Japan's policymakers will pivot away from cheap migrants to Tech. led economy in order to boost productivity, rising wages, standards of living, wealth creation and importantly, yes, JN birth rates too!
TaiwanIsNotChina
There is no tech first approach for elder care workers.
TaiwanIsNotChina
You just said everyone will have robots and we won't need money anymore so...
virusrex
Since you could not bring any source that support this claim it is clear by now it is not true, only an opinion that you have that want to impose as fact but that is not shared by any expert in public administration.
In an economy that needs every person possible to pay for the pension system every job becomes essential, they are not only supporting their own living but the whole system that will support the higher and higher percentage of people that are not economically active.
The same as the rest of business that would disappear without people willing to work them they are still an essential part of the economy, repeating the claim they are not withotu supporting it with any source is not an argument, it is recognizing you don't have an argument.
Which still means 20-30 years of deep economic problems and social disturb because of the system that Japan adopted that depend on more people being economically active than those that not. It is also not a sudden drop that will balance the population pyramid but just the beginning of a trend that will eventually do that in some more decades.
All of this time economic production is still completely necessary, not recognizing this does not make it disappear, but it can explain why you can't find any expert that supports your personal beliefs, they are all well aware of this
Not at all, not even by far, Chappie can lie and hallucinate this but no expert agrees, so this is again not a valid argument.
But since the rest of the population is not frozen in time they are replaced by still a large segment of the population that become a burden, that is the whole problem.
HopeSpringsEternal
Not everyone's an investor or believes in physical AI, robots, etc., but the rich and powerful certainly do, as it relates to healthcare and the entire economy!
HopeSpringsEternal
Plenty prefer Japan go 'tech' lite, pursue mass migration of cheap labor from poor countries, but Japan's policymakers understand demographics are destiny, and want JN's to thrive, being an advanced economy, not a dystopian mass migration fueling falling wages for ALL
HopeSpringsEternal
Japan's policy makers just have to observe America today, as real wages now rising sharply, after falling a record amount in Biden Admin over 4yrs, because US economy now Tech Heavy and Immigration Lite, fueling record productivity, wealth creation & falling crime rates!
Japan will choose similar course, mass migration a doom loop of falling wages, birth rates and economic growth