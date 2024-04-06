Half of anime industry workers log over 225 hours per month: survey

About half of people in the Japanese anime industry said they work over 225 hours per month, highlighting the long working hours compared with other fields, a recent survey by an industry association showed.
The number greatly surpasses the full-time workers' average of 163.5 hours in the health ministry's survey for 2023, according to the Nippon Anime & Film Culture Association.
NAFCA was founded in April last year in a bid to improve working conditions in the industry.
The survey garnered 323 responses, including 191 from animators, 44 from people involved in directing, 35 from those in producing roles and 23 from voice actors.
Excluding voice actors, who have differing work schedules from others in the industry, 30.4 percent said they worked 10 hours or more daily, with the longest duration being 336 hours in one month.
As for time off, 58.5 percent reported having less than six days per month on average.
Regarding income, 37.7 percent said their monthly income from their jobs was 200,000 yen or lower after taxes and deductions, although the association said the gender wage gap was smaller than that reported overall in Japan.
Asked if they have other jobs, 77.6 percent said they do not.
By job, scriptwriters and those working in the finishing process had the lowest earnings, with over 60 percent saying their monthly take-home pay is below 200,000 yen.
Meanwhile, 65.8 percent of respondents said they had experienced workplace harassment, while 85.6 percent said they had witnessed it.
Despite the long hours and poor pay, however, 71.8 percent said they want to continue working in the anime industry.© KYODO
Gene Hennigh
Since all the free live-action show now cost money to watch, anime is all we can get. I came late to anime and later found the now non-existent live action shows. So I'm glad anime is still around. I'm also happy to know that the talented artists who make it want to keep working. As for the hours, it would probably be best to lower the time. In any case, anime is a connection that I have to Japan, my former home. I will watch an anime, oh, maybe once a year or so, but, still, it's nice to know it's there when I want it. Best animation there is.
sakurasuki
It's pretty tricky, they use hours per months, which means those people who work in anime industry already do 61.5 hours overtime work/month on the top 163.5.hours/month regular work.
Per year those 61.5 hours will be 738/hours per year, except doctor, logistic worker and construction workers, the overtime limit cap is 360 hours/year. So already more than twice legal limit, however in Japan everything only nice on paper.
https://asia.nikkei.com/Politics/Japan-unveils-overtime-cap-to-curb-long-work-hours
https://www.hataraku.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/shiryo/3Working%2520Hours%252C%2520Holidays.pdf
.
Either they change job or change to other country, to get better paid.
However they choose stuck in Japan.
,
Rough estimation they got 250 thousands before tax, which will lead just more over 1100 per hour.
Which slightly better than part time in convenient store
https://jportjournal.com/article/popular-part-time-jobs-for-foreigners-in-japan-and-what-level-of-japanese-you-need
Sanjinosebleed
Disgraceful!
NotThe One
Nationwide, it is far worse than that in all industries. I know friends and friends of friends who work full-time. They have told me that their direct supervisors have told them at certain times of the year to delete overtime on certain days. They would also have to work overtime on the weekend, but they were told to report the overtime on the following Monday because weekend overtime pays a higher rate. These are the more forward thinking foreign companies ran by Japanese people.
I cannot imagine how the Japan-based Japanese companies treat their employees in these "Black companies."
tora
Not only the anime industry.
TokyoLiving
J-Government must to put order to this, I hope soon..
kohakuebisu
A line manager in the anime industry told me fifteen years ago that some studios outsourced simpler tasks like colouring to Korea. This may have changed since, esp. if the yen is weak. There'll also be increasing use of digital automation.
Moonraker
Sounds like a black industry (ブラック企業).
NCIS Reruns
Many times, Japanese parents have remarked to me that their children had the ambition to become manga illustrators. I guess it's sort of like teenagers in the US who hope their garage band will be noticed and they'll be invited to cut a record. Both these industries are extremely competitive and the chances of earning a profit or carving out a livelihood are not encouraging. Sure, there's nothing wrong with having a dream, but at a certain time one needs to be realistic and let go. Or if determined, they can study industrial arts and go into more practical pursuits like publishing or graphic design.
Hawk
A month? What's wrong with them, are their fingers broken? I do that in a week. Rise n' grind, bruh.
JRO
The answer is overtime is not logged at all as it's not paid. Haven't logged an hour of overtime during my time here, I think I had cases of getting a day off after working weekends though.