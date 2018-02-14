Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Half of elderly drivers in fatal accidents had cognitive impairment: NPA

1 Comment
TOKYO

Almost half of the elderly drivers who caused fatal traffic accidents in Japan last year were considered to have cognitive impairments such as dementia, police data showed Thursday.

Of 385 such drivers aged 75 and over, 28 were suspected of having dementia and 161 reduced cognitive functions, according to the National Police Agency. They were among people who took the cognitive test required by law when they renewed their drivers' license.

Japan, which has seen a rise in serious traffic accidents involving elderly drivers in recent years, introduced tougher screenings in March and suspends or takes away the license of drivers diagnosed with dementia.

The 28 drivers who showed signs of dementia were likely to have been awaiting diagnosis by doctors.

Noting the correlation between a decline in drivers' cognitive function and serious accidents, the NPA has been urging elderly drivers to voluntarily give up their license.

The latest police data showed 194 people died in the accidents cause by the suspected sufferers of dementia or reduced cognition.

There were 418 fatal accidents last year caused by drivers aged 75 or older including those who have not yet taken the cognitive test.

Of these accidents, 41 percent involved vehicle collisions and 19 percent were collisions between vehicles and pedestrians.

Given the country's rapidly aging population, those 75 or older are required to take the cognitive test when they renew their license or are ticketed for certain traffic violations.

As of the end of 2017, Japan had 5.4 million drivers aged 75 or older.

That’s obvious, people usually don’t crash for no reason.

