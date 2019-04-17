Half of foreigners in Tokyo have experienced discrimination: survey

Nearly half of the foreigners living in Tokyo have experienced racial discrimination, according to a survey released Tuesday by a civic group.
In the survey conducted by the Anti Racism Information Center, a group organized by scholars, activists and university students, 167 of 340 respondents including students said that they have suffered discriminatory treatment such as being told not to talk in a language other than Japanese.
Some working as retail shop cashiers said customers asked for Japanese cashiers, according to the face-to-face questionnaire survey conducted in February and March in Tokyo's Shinjuku Ward.
Among them, a Nepalese man who works at a drugstore said one customer told him that he or she does not like to see a foreigner working as a cashier and asked for someone else.
A Chinese respondent who works at a convenience store said that a colleague told the respondent not to speak Chinese when the respondent was asked for directions by a Chinese-speaking customer.
There were also cases where foreigners had apartment rental applications rejected. Some said they were denied entry into stores, but none of the respondents took their case to a public office dealing with such issues.
Ryang Yong Song, a representative of the civic group, told a press conference that foreigners living in Japan tend to "end up letting (their discriminatory experiences) drop."
"The government should conduct a survey to show what kind of discrimination foreigners face," Ryang said, calling on schools and employers to deal more proactively with discrimination and establish a mechanism to involve public officials in addressing the problems.
With the country's new visa system having started this month to bring in more foreign workers to address the deepening labor crunch, there have been criticisms about the government's ability to offer consultation to foreign residents.© KYODO
Chip Star
Japan has forced itself into multiculturalism.
Toasted Heretic
My experience would be mostly positive but yes, there are some occasions when it's been unpleasant. And not just from Japanese. Ignorance is universal, sadly.
Stop hating each other, people. Let's have more love, please.
Yubaru
Only half?
Depending upon the situation I do not see how being asked to speak in Japanese and not another language as being discriminatory, if one is at work, or dealing with customers, (all based upon the situations at the time) I dont see how it is discriminatory. HOWEVER if it is in a private setting, hell yes.
It's the same as English teachers here being asked NOT to speak Japanese around their students, it's the reason they were hired.
Yubaru
Recently I get the impression that many foreigners who come to Japan now a days are a hell of a lot more sensitive, thin-skinned, and extremely touchy about the littlest crap, and scream "Im being discriminated against!"
Cripes, I do not think they would have survived the BS that far too many of us had to put up with even 20 years ago.
The word "discrimination" gets tossed about too easily, sure there are plenty of instances where it occurs, but much of what people think is discrimination, is just plain ignorance on the part of the person they are dealing with.
I would also recommend ANYONE coming here, grow a thicker skin, and leave your sense of entitlement on the seat of the airplane, when you get off!
Omachi
How many of those who felt discriminated against, themselves discriminated against another? I know I have, and I regret it. But it happened. Discrimination goes both ways. Of course, not to deride attempts to educate and minimize...
Schopenhauer
I worked for many years with Americans, but in my life, I have never been to U.S. and I did not feel like knowing that they have strong racial discrimination. Discrimination is every where even among Japanese - education, professions, wealth, where they live etc. etc.
kurisupisu
Since there aren’t any laws on discrimination in Japan,then not renting a dwelling to a foreigner on account of nationality or being barred from shops will continue.
For a country that is dependent on exports and presently more and more on tourism along with many sectors of the economy not being able to recruit Japanese then it seems ludicrous that laws to outlaw discrimination are not in effect!
Toasted Heretic
How do you know what the rest of us have experienced? Personally, I've deliberately not gone into detail, but I can assure you that friends being harassed for sex because they are foreign, is hardly a trifling matter.
Yubaru
This is also ignorance upon the part of the people taking the survey. These folks have no idea what it is like having to deal with the "public office" that deals with these issues.
I challenge THEM to try, going there, getting treated like YOU are the problem, and having to tell your life story, to get some assistance?
The people who took the survey have their heads in the sand as well!
Once again "Tokyo-centric", get your butts out of Tokyo once in a while when you want to find out how the "other" half lives, and what people have to deal with outside of Tokyo!
Akie
As far as I know, the only place without discrimination is heaven.