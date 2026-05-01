Half of teenage girls in survey use AI for advice

More than half of teenage girls in Japan who use generative artificial intelligence solicit AI's advice on personal worries, a recent government survey found, highlighting the technology's growing role among young women.

According to the survey covering AI users conducted by the Cabinet Office's consumer panel, 52.4 percent of teenage girls said they consult with AI about their worries, marking the highest share among all age and gender groups.

More than 30 percent of women in their 20s to 40s use AI for the same purpose, while less than 30 percent of men do so among all age groups. Those in their 30s were the top users among men at 29.1 percent.

The online survey was conducted in February among generative AI users from their teens to those in their 70s or older. It covered 1,442 people, comprising 103 men and 103 women in each age group.

Asked to choose multiple responses on the purposes of using AI in daily life, 76.4 percent of all respondents cited information searches and research, followed by writing and editing text at 33.9 percent and consultation about worries at 23.3 percent.

While information searches were the top purpose across all age groups, consultation about worries ranked second among teenage girls and third among women in their 20s to 40s.

The survey also found that 38.6 percent of the respondents said they greatly or somewhat trust AI advice on personal relationships and social interactions. Such a trend was notable among younger users of both sexes, with the figure standing at 63.1 percent among teenage girls.

Asked about the effects of using generative AI, with multiple answers allowed, many respondents said AI helps facilitate information gathering and helps save time. Around 10 percent of the respondents said it helps reduce feelings of loneliness.

Most respondents said they find no negative effects in using AI, while some said they are heavily reliant on AI and as a result spend less time thinking for themselves.

© KYODO