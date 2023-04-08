Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, far left, and others hold signs and letters spelling out "The Children and Families Agency" to commemorate its launch in Tokyo on April 3. Photo: KYODO
national

Half of unmarried people under 30 in Japan do not want kids: survey

OSAKA

Around half of unmarried people under 30 in Japan have no interest in having children, a recent survey by a pharmaceutical firm showed, with respondents citing economic concerns and the burden of childbirth and parenting as their reasoning.

Of the 400 respondents between 18 to 29 years old, 49.4 percent said they do not want children, the highest percentage in any of the last three annual pregnancy white paper surveys conducted by Rohto Pharmaceutical Co.

By gender, it found that 53.0 percent of men and 45.6 percent of women are not interested in becoming parents, citing such reasons as the high cost and anxiety about Japan's future, the Osaka-based company said in late March.

The results of the online survey conducted in January came after government data showed the number of babies born in the country last year dropped below 800,000 for the first time since records began in 1899.

To reverse the trend of the declining birthrate in the rapidly aging country, the government in April launched the Children and Families Agency to oversee child policies, also including child abuse and poverty.

The company's fiscal 2022 survey found that 48.1 percent of married men and women wishing to have children were cooperating with their partners' fertility efforts, according to the study also covering 800 married couples aged between 25 and 44.

The figure marked a significant drop from 60.3 percent in the fiscal 2020 survey, with a company official speculating that people are spending less time with their partners as life gradually returns to normal following the coronavirus pandemic.

2 Comments
I get it. I have 3 kids and am totally exhausted. The bills just keep on coming.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Kids are the ultimate bet on better future and since bubble burst, nobody in their right mind would say Japan's moving in right direction, just varying degrees of NOT GOOD.

So how can blame them, as the evidence and their experience equals - REALITY.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

