Halloween crowd control tight in Tokyo's Shibuya, Shinjuku districts

Whistles shrilled and LED batons motioned pedestrians to keep moving in Tokyo's buzzing Shibuya and Shinjuku districts Thursday amid a crackdown by local authorities to prevent overcrowding for Halloween.

Celebrations in Shibuya were markedly toned down and few were seen wearing costumes, with police guiding people away from the area and a newly implemented year-round alcohol ban in full effect. The occasion had gained notoriety for unruliness in recent years in one of Tokyo's most popular tourist spots.

The alcohol consumption ban is effective daily from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. in areas surrounding JR and Keio Shibuya stations, including the district's iconic crossing. The famous Hachiko dog statue, a popular meeting place, was also been hidden behind a barrier until Friday morning.

Shibuya Ward authorities have been on alert following the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions and in the wake of a deadly crowd crush in Seoul's Itaewon entertainment district in South Korea in 2022.

"It is agonizing that I must ask people not to come," Shibuya Mayor Ken Hasebe said in a recent statement, "But I'm making this difficult decision to ensure your safety."

Brandon McDaide, 27, came to celebrate Halloween in Shibuya for the first time after moving to Tokyo last year from Ireland. "I've always heard about Shibuya on Halloween and I just wanted to experience it for myself," he said.

"Obviously there was the crush in (South) Korea a couple of years ago, and the police are stopping that," he said regarding the enhanced security presence. "Everyone's moving nice and smoothly here, there're no issues, no antisocial behavior...It's not for control, it's more for safety."

Dressed as the character Nami from Japanese manga series "One Piece," one reveler, who only wished to be known as Itsumi, said, "I also came last year. I come (for Halloween) because I can greet a lot of people."

But she lamented that police had little tolerance for those simply standing around. "We are just walking, greeting people and taking photos, but people who want photographs are also being stopped," she said. "It's a pity. I wish (police) would focus more on the people drinking."

Security was also tight in neighboring Shinjuku Ward. Revelers avoiding Shibuya's restrictions last year poured into Shinjuku's Kabukicho nightlife and red-light district, crowding the area and leaving large quantities of garbage behind.

Shinjuku Ward also newly introduced this year a ban on alcohol consumption in and around the Kabukicho area, effective from 5 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday. Both of the drinking bans in Shibuya and Shinjuku do not carry penalties.

"I came to dress up and have fun with my friends," said Yuzuki Mizuno, 23, who was among those who came to Shinjuku last year.

"Restrictions are important, but I think it's a bit sad that it is impacting the excitement (of the occasion)," she said, pointing out there were now noticeably less people in costume.

Rilana De Haas, 28, of the Netherlands, said, "I wanted to celebrate Halloween in Tokyo this year, but not Shibuya because it's too crowded, so this is actually very chill."

De Haas said she was not very bothered with the street drinking ban. "Nobody really minds. Maybe that's why everybody's so calm and collected."

