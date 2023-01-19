Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: Creema
national

Handmade in Japan Fest Winter ( 2023) to be held at Tokyo Big Sight

TOKYO

Creema, operator of Japan's largest handmade marketplace Creema, will hold the Handmade in Japan Fest Winter ( 2023) at Tokyo Big Sight on January 21 and 22.

HandMade in Japan Festival (HMJ) is an event to support creators who are passionate about craftsmanship by presenting the combination of Japanese creativity and handmade precision to people in Japan and abroad.

Since 2013, HMJ has been held once a year in summer at Tokyo Big Sight and has expanded to become one of the largest creators' festivals in Japan with over 50,000 attendees. The venue will feature a market where creators from all over Japan will exhibit and sell their original works, including fashion items such as accessories and bags, interior, kitchen, art, tableware, and handicrafts.

The event will be divided into a "Creator Area" where 3,000 creators from all over Japan will exhibit and sell their original works; a "Music & Cafe Area" where you can enjoy acoustic live performances and meals by popular creators; and a "Food Area" where you can enjoy handmade food selected from all over Japan.

Admission

Advance tickets: 1,300 yen (one-day ticket) / 2,000 yen (both-day ticket)

Same-day ticket: 1,500 yen (one-day ticket) / 2,500 yen (both-day ticket) Tax included.

Elementary school students and under, free of charge

How to purchase:.

  1. Lawson Ticket: [L code: 35751] https://l-tike.com/order/?gLcode=35751

(2) Seven Ticket: [Seven Code: 097-977] http://7ticket.jp/s/097977

(3) e+ (e-plus): https://eplus.jp/sf/word/0000059944

(4) KKday: https://www.kkday.com/ja/product/129758?cid=13436&ud1=officialsite

Official HP https://hmj-fes.jp

Official Accounts Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/handmadeinjapanfes/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HandmadeInJapan

© Japan Today

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

