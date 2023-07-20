Haneda airport Terminal 2 reopens to int'l flights after 3-year hiatus

International travelers returned to Haneda airport's Terminal 2 in Tokyo on Wednesday following a closure of over three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Operations are still limited to between 5 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., with All Nippon Airways Co using the terminal for outbound flights to London, Shanghai, Hong Kong and Taipei.

At the 5 a.m. opening, ANA staff greeted passengers in the departure lobby with bows before the travelers formed lines at the check-in counters.

"We have finally resumed operations (here) as we are moving out of the COVID-19 pandemic and are seeing a clear recovery in demand for international flights," said ANA President Shinichi Inoue.

Terminal 2 had been used solely as a domestic flight hub until the new facilities opened on March 29, 2020, in response to the airport's increased inbound tourist traffic and demand for overseas travel from residents of Japan.

But the facilities were closed just two weeks after opening due to a plunge in global travel demand caused by the spread of the coronavirus.

ANA, which seeks to increase the number of departures and arrivals in the near future, will use Terminal 2 alongside Terminal 3 for its international flights.

Japan Airlines Co, meanwhile, will continue to operate domestic flights from Terminal 1 and international flights from Terminal 3.

The number of visitors to Japan is recovering after the government removed coronavirus-related border control measures.

During the closure from April 11, 2020, Haneda's Terminal 2 was used as a filming location for dramas and commercials, and it even hosted a parkour competition, showcasing the urban sport in a unique setting.

