Harassment probe of SDF launched after sexual assault claim

Japan's national flag is seen at the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) naval base in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, on Sept 5.

Japan's Defense Ministry launched on Tuesday a comprehensive harassment investigation of the country's Self-Defense Forces, following a recent allegation by a former female SDF member of sexual assault by colleagues.

A defense watchdog began the rare probe into various forms of harassment, including sexual harassment and abuse of power, with a call for victims to report cases of abuse by the end of October.

Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada last week approved the investigation after Rina Gonoi demanded a thorough independent probe into the case that occurred while she was a member of the Ground Self-Defense Force in August 2021.

Hamada had ordered the probe in light of Gonoi's case and the increasing number of harassment cases among members of the SDF, which is still heavily male-dominated.

The Inspector General's Office of legal compliance, a special unit under Hamada's control, is looking for cases of abusive behavior, such as those that had been reported but were not appropriately addressed.

If cases are deemed serious or potentially criminal, the watchdog will conduct individual interviews and quickly investigate the relevant unit.

The watchdog will also examine whether relevant rules and regulations about harassment consultation were followed and how they were handled.

While SDF members are given a late October deadline to report their cases, others, such as those dispatched overseas, can do so until the end of November.

The period of the comprehensive investigation depends on the number of serious cases the watchdog ultimately handles.

