Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan's national flag is seen at the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) naval base in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, on Sept 5. Photo: REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/Pool
national

Harassment probe of SDF launched after sexual assault claim

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's Defense Ministry launched on Tuesday a comprehensive harassment investigation of the country's Self-Defense Forces, following a recent allegation by a former female SDF member of sexual assault by colleagues.

A defense watchdog began the rare probe into various forms of harassment, including sexual harassment and abuse of power, with a call for victims to report cases of abuse by the end of October.

Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada last week approved the investigation after Rina Gonoi demanded a thorough independent probe into the case that occurred while she was a member of the Ground Self-Defense Force in August 2021.

Hamada had ordered the probe in light of Gonoi's case and the increasing number of harassment cases among members of the SDF, which is still heavily male-dominated.

The Inspector General's Office of legal compliance, a special unit under Hamada's control, is looking for cases of abusive behavior, such as those that had been reported but were not appropriately addressed.

If cases are deemed serious or potentially criminal, the watchdog will conduct individual interviews and quickly investigate the relevant unit.

The watchdog will also examine whether relevant rules and regulations about harassment consultation were followed and how they were handled.

While SDF members are given a late October deadline to report their cases, others, such as those dispatched overseas, can do so until the end of November.

The period of the comprehensive investigation depends on the number of serious cases the watchdog ultimately handles.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

0 Comments
Login to comment

The watchdog will also examine whether relevant rules and regulations about harassment consultation were followed and how they were handled.

ahh.... the get-out card!

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Yamanote Line

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For September 5-11

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Summoning Our Inner Child

Savvy Tokyo

The Pros and Cons of Living on Tokyo’s Outskirts

GaijinPot Blog

Melissa Uchiyama Director of Tokyo Kids Write

Savvy Tokyo

5 Tokyo Fashion Trends You’ll See Everywhere This Fall 2022

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Nature-Themed Activities to Try on Japan’s Amami Oshima Island

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For September 12-18

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Cool Things to Do in Aomori City

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 33

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

10 Affordable Japanese Goods to Elevate Your Self-Care Sunday

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Historical and Quirky Places to Visit in Kyushu

GaijinPot Blog